Daniel Guillen in San Diego Joins Forta Financial Group and Financial Gravity Companies

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial Gravity Companies (OTCQB: FGCO) and its subsidiary, Forta Financial Group, announced that Daniel Guillen has joined their organization.

Daniel Guillen explained, "I wasn't looking to move RIAs. When I was introduced to Scott Winters (CEO), I was skeptical that he could offer all that he was promising - innovative technology to help clients visualize, decide upon and own the real risk present in their portfolios, an investment widget that simplifies the allocation process so clients can easily understand, a fully capable CRM wizard that auto-populates everything from the risk tool, to the IA agreement to the custodial account application all in one DocuSign. In my 24 years in the industry, I've seen my share of promises. He's managed to pull it off and I'm excited to see what he pulls out of his hat next."

Guillen added, "We will bring 289 accounts, with over $51 million in AUM (Assets Under Management)."

Daniel Guillen is an accomplished executive offering progressive experience as a family wealth and business advisor. He frequently lectures on investment and personal finance topics. He is currently teaching at San Diego Christian College and Southwestern College where he is also a member of their foundation board of directors. Daniel is an Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®).

About Financial Gravity Companies

Financial Gravity Companies is a parent company of financial services companies including brokerage, wealth management, estate planning, family office services, risk management, business and personal tax planning, business consulting, and financial advisor services. Financial Gravity's mission is to synergistically bring together companies that create symbiotic advantages to each other in order to bring a complete financial experience to our clients. www.financialgravity.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of them, and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect Financial Gravity's business, and Financial Gravity undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Financial Gravity Companies, Inc.

Related Links

http://financialgravity.com

