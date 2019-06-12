Daniel Habif Confirms North American Tour
"Inquebrantables" will reach 13 cities in the United States and Canada. Tickets to go on sale tomorrow.
Jun 12, 2019, 20:19 ET
MIAMI, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The leader and creator of the "Inquebrantable" ('Unbreakable') movement, Daniel Habif announces his first world tour, where he will visit more than 100 cities between Canada, Europe, the United States and Latin America.
With more than 7.6 million followers across his social networks and almost 100 million views on his YouTube channel, the Mexican Daniel Habif has become the most influential voice of Hispanic speakers in the world.
His social leadership creations such as "Rodéate de Gigantes", "El Cartel del Bien" and "Inquebrantable" are impacting profoundly on the rise of a new generation of leaders in Spanish speech.
His conferences, videos, poetry and the #INQUEBRANTABLES movement have captivated millions of people in more than 20 countries.
Once again entertainment, marketing and media company, Loud and Live joins AlegriaCorp Management to proudly present this spokesperson for human reconciliation, empathy and inspiration on his tour #Inquebrantable throughout the United States and Canada, on the following dates:
|
09/05/2019
|
Houston
|
Revention Music Center
|
7:00PM
|
09/14/2019
|
Toronto
|
Queen Elizabeth Theatre
|
7:30PM
|
11/6/2019
|
Washington
|
Warner Theater
|
8:00PM
|
11/7/2019
|
Chicago
|
Copernicus Theater
|
8:00PM
|
11/8/2019
|
Miami
|
James L. Knight Center
|
8:00PM
|
11/9/2019
|
Orlando
|
Hard Rock Live
|
7:00PM
|
11/15/2019
|
Denver
|
Ellie Caulkins Opera House
|
8:00PM
|
11/16/2019
|
New York
|
Colden Auditorium
|
7:00PM
|
11/17/2019
|
Boston
|
Berklee Performance Center
|
7:00PM
|
11/20/2019
|
Dallas
|
Majestic Theater
|
8:00PM
|
11/22/2019
|
Phoenix
|
Celebrity Theater
|
8:00PM
|
11/23/2019
|
San Diego
|
Balboa Theater
|
7:00PM
|
11/24/2019
|
San José
|
San José Civic
|
7:00PM
"Daniel Habif has been around the world inspiring this generation. It is an honor for Loud and Live to have the opportunity to bring it to all its public in the United States," expressed Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud and Live.
About Loud And Live:
An Entertainment, Marketing & Media and live events company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Based in Miami and with offices in San Francisco, Boston, Puerto Rico and Nashville, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for the public worldwide.
To find more information, visit www.loudlive.com and www.instagram.com/loud_live.
About the conference INQUEBRANTABLES:
An experience based on the design and application of new mental processes, clean of paradigms and emotional wounds.
Learn effective strategies to discover, develop and expand your talents and gifts.
Discover how the thoughts and emotions that generate our habits, opinions, beliefs and convictions are processed and created.
Modify and improve processes that are affecting your intimate, private and professional life.
Reinvent yourself by learning and applying the tools that show you the correct and effective way to master and direct your mind, soul and spirit in this HIGH VOLTAGE conference.
For more information about ticket sales please visit
danielhabif.com/tour-dates
SOURCE Loud and Live
