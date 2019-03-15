Daniel K. Guy, MD, named second vice president of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

He received his Bachelor of Science from Murray State University in Murray, Kentucky and earned both a Master of Science and a Medical Degree from University of Louisville. Dr. Guy completed his orthopaedic residency at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. After residency, he completed an A-O fellowship in adult reconstruction at the Inselspital in Bern, Switzerland.

Dr. Guy previously served as secretary, chair-elect and chair of the Board of Councilors of the AAOS, where he served on the Academy Board of Directors. Additionally, he served on many Academy committees, project teams and work groups. Dr. Guy is a diplomate of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and is a member of the Alpha Omicron Alpha Medical Honor Society. He is past president and board member of the Georgia Orthopaedic Society.

Dr. Guy enjoys traveling, sports, reading and outdoor activities. He actively participates in his community as team physician to three local high schools and two colleges, and as an elder at First Presbyterian Church in La Grange, Georgia. Dr. Guy and his wife Jill have two children and three grandchildren.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Related Links

http://www.aaos.org

