Daniel Madariaga Barrilado Makes Donation to SOS Children's Village in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexican entrepreneur Daniel Madariaga Barrilado has made a sizeable donation to SOS Children's Village in Mexico City in recognition of UNESCO's International Day of Education.

SOS Children's Village is a charitable organization that works globally to protect and care for children who have lost their families. Founded in 1949, the organization works with national governments, donors and communities to create safe homes and offer opportunities to the world's most disadvantaged children. SOS Children's Village also works with the United Nations to assure the future of children in such initiatives as the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

In México, SOS Children's Villages have worked for decades in Mexico City, Tijuana, Morelia, Comitán and Tuxtla Gutiérrez, helping thousands of children each year. In Mexico City, the organization has been working for almost fifty years to offer children education, security and care. At the end of 2019, SOS Children's Villages in Mexico were serving 1,700 children and adolescents.

January is the month in which the world celebrates the International Day of Education. The day, proclaimed by the United Nations, was celebrated for the first time on January 24th, 2019. UNESCO, the UN committee dedicated to the preservation of natural and cultural resources, asserts that education is a fundamental right of children everywhere.

The celebration of the International Day of Education this year, according to UNESCO, recognizes that education, and the potential that it develops in children and adolescents, is one of the most important renewable resources known to humanity.

SOS Children's Villages work to assure that orphans have the educational opportunities that every young person deserves. One of the principal goals of the SOS Children's Villages is to better the lives of children by offering them a high-quality education so that they may have the best opportunities in work and life, preparing them for independence.

The entrepreneur and specialist in green development, Daniel Madariaga Barrilado is equally interested in children's education. As his work focusses on the future of Mexico, he has made this donation to help form the next generation of workers in the technology and construction sectors.

