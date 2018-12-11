NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Producers' Society, Dicks+Nanton Productions, and Executive Producers Nick Nanton and J.W. Dicks announce the one-night only world premiere of Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway.

The performance stars Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, the subject of the iconic film, "Rudy" and will take place on February 11.

Daniel “Rudy” Ruettiger to Star in One-Night Only Broadway Show at The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre

Tickets for the Broadway engagement will go on sale at 9 a.m. on December 17 via www.Telecharge.com or at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office at 261 W. 47th St, New York, NY 10036.

"Rudy's life story is incredible and seeing it delivered in this format by Rudy, himself, live on a Broadway stage, will be a unique look into the real story…much of which didn't make the movie," said director Nick Nanton.

Most people know the story of Rudy, the small kid from Illinois who was determined to play football for Notre Dame despite having neither a strong academic nor athletic background. But not many know the rest of the story, including how the iconic movie "Rudy" came to be made through the persistence of the man at its center.

Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger takes to a Broadway stage for the first time to share his incredible story. Hear in his own words how he succeeded in getting into, and playing for Notre Dame, despite dozens of rejections. And hear how Rudy got his story out to the world, making him a household name synonymous with determination and refusal to quit.

The true story of Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger was previously made into the film "Rudy Ruettiger: The Walk On" which won two Emmys® in 2018.

The documentary has been re-envisioned and written for the stage by Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger, Cheryl Ruettiger, and Erik Ball.

It is brought to the stage by 11-time Emmy® Award Winning Director and Producer, Nick Nanton in his Broadway directorial debut.

Dream Big: Rudy Ruettiger Live on Broadway is produced by Nick Nanton, J.W. Dicks, Ken Wirth, Cheryl Ruettiger, Erik Ball, Jennifer Kauffman, Edward Mafoud, Albert Allen, Christine Marcello, Daniel Veitkus, Peter D'Arruda, and Wayne Nugent.

