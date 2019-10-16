Daniel Wellington Announces New Iconic Link Collection and Global Campaign Faces

The Iconic Link launches alongside the release of the brand's much-anticipated global campaign faces: American model Hailey Bieber, NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., Chinese singer-songwriter Lay Zhang, South Korean model and actress Sung Kyoung Lee, Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte, and Argentinian soccer player Paulo Dybala.

The seven faces, each an icon in their own right, perfectly capture the new Iconic Link's bold and modern sensibility.

"We thoughtfully selected the seven faces representing this launch with the word 'icon' in mind. Daniel Wellington is truly a global movement, and the selection of these faces capture our global scope, featuring iconic leaders in fashion, sport and entertainment from all over the world," said Daniel Wellington CMO Anders Hedman.

The new watch is available in polished stainless steel or refined rose gold plating, and features a luxurious metal bracelet with three-piece links; comprised of solid steel, individually crafted pieces in an elegantly tapered form. The sculptural lines of the raised midpiece blend effortlessly with the watch case, giving the brand's twelve index dial a modern silhouette.

"The attention to detail paid to this new collection is unparalleled—from custom mixing an exclusive rose gold-tone, to ensuring the metal bracelet flows seamlessly from the watch case, each and every piece of this new watch was diligently crafted with luxurious design in mind," said Hedman.

The Iconic Link Collection is available in three sizes, 28 MM, 32 MM, and 36 MM and is available at danielwellington.com and Daniel Wellington stores worldwide.

About Daniel Wellington:

Founded in 2011 in Stockholm, Sweden, Daniel Wellington represents detail-oriented design at its finest. The brand's iconic watches and classic jewelry have wide-ranging appeal, worn on all occasions by men and women around the world.

SOURCE Daniel Wellington

Related Links

http://danielwellington.com

