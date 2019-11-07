Daniele Di Cerbo & Marco Canonaco of Willowdale Equity Acquire 69-Unit Georgia Apartment Complex

Built in 1969, the apartment complex sits on 9 acres of land with a unit mix of 33 1Bed/1Bath, 26 2Bed/1Bath, 3 2Bed/2Baths, and 7 3Bed/1Bath with an average unit SqFt of 783. Willowdale Equity plans to fully renovate the property with a strong focus on exterior to start. Some of the improvements include taking care of some deferred maintenance like the roofs, followed by re asphalting all tenant parking areas, repainting every structure, new doors, new mailboxes, new flower beds, landscaping and much more.

"We really like the sub-market and where things are headed. The city boasts an average vacancy of 4.3%, population has grown by 50% plus since the year 2000, and job growth has grown by 2.1% over the last year," said Marco Canonaco, Co-Founder of Willowdale Equity.

The property is located in a transitioning area 10 minutes off the 1-75 and conveniently located next to high rated schools, great retail, hospitals, and some great restaurants and entertainment. Additionally, it's strong local economy is driven by employers such as Frito-Lay, Purdue Farms and Robins Air Force Base which is currently the second largest base in the country.

About Willowdale Equity Holdings

Willowdale Equity is a Private Equity Real Estate Investment firm that specializes in acquiring Class B & C Multifamily assets. Giving investors the opportunity to become passive equity partners alongside us while we build and preserve capital through stabilized cash flowing, Multifamily properties.

Lead by Co-Founders and Principles Daniele Di Cerbo and Marco Canonaco, their main focus is to find, analyze, and purchase semi-stabilized and stabilized properties with strong value-add opportunities to create high cash-flowing assets in appreciating markets across the United States.

For more information, please visit: https://willowdaleequity.com/

Media Contact

Samantha Stuart

(813) 213-0427

SOURCE Willowdale Equity

Related Links

https://willowdaleequity.com

