Daniels Trading Unveils New StoneX Brand & Services

StoneX finalized the acquisition of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) and its subsidiary company, Global Asset Advisors, LLC (GAA), last year. GAA brands Daniels Trading, Top Third Ag Marketing , and Futures Online, are now part of the StoneX global financial services network.

"It is an exciting time for both StoneX and Daniels Trading," said StoneX CEO Sean O'Connor. "Through the acquisition of GAIN and its subsidiaries, StoneX has made a major commitment to the retail trading space, more than doubling our number of active retail accounts. Respected brands such as Daniels Trading are an important addition to our retail offering, and Daniels clients can expect to benefit from the breadth of services now available to them through StoneX."

StoneX provides institutional access to 36 derivative exchanges, 175 foreign exchange markets, nearly every global securities marketplace and a number of bilateral liquidity venues. Additionally, StoneX offers retail market access via FOREX.com and City Index, among other platforms.

In addition to an expanded market intelligence platform, Daniels Trading clients also have access to a managed bushels program called Merchants Plus (M+) for agriculture producers. Other offerings include:

Daniels Trading recently introduced the company's new logo, integrating the two brands to create visual recognition that the company is now part of the StoneX organization (A video unveiling the new logo can be found here ). The public will soon see the new look integrated into all communications. All Daniels Trading employees and brokers are now using StoneX-branded emails. The new email address style will generally be [email protected], and emails to the current danielstrading.com addresses will be forwarded. The company website, www.danielstrading.com , will remain the same for now, but will eventually transition to StoneX.com.

About Daniels Trading

Daniels Trading is an independent introducing futures broker located in the heart of Chicago's financial district. Established by renowned commodity trader Andrew Daniels in 1995, Daniels Trading is built on a culture of trust committed to the firm's mission of independence, objectivity and reliability. Global Asset Advisors, LLC (GAA) (dba: Daniels Trading, Top Third Ag Marketing, and FuturesOnline) is an introducing broker to StoneX Financial, Inc., a futures commission merchant and commodity trading advisor, and Gain Capital Group, LLC (GCG), a futures commission merchant and retail foreign exchange dealer. GAA and GCG are wholly owned subsidiaries of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX), the ultimate parent company. For more information, please visit www.danielstrading.com or call 800-800-3840.

About StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. (formerly INTL FCStone Inc.), through its subsidiaries, connects clients to the global markets across all asset classes — providing execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services through one trusted partner. Clients use its global financial services network to pursue trading opportunities, make investments, manage their market risk, and improve their performance. A publicly traded company (NASDAQ:SNEX) headquartered in New York City, StoneX Group Inc. and its 2,900 employees serve more than 32,000 commercial and institutional clients and 330,000 active retail accounts from approximately 70 offices spread across six continents. More information about the company is available at www.stonex.com .

