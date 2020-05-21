Danke Assists College Graduates in Finding Employment and Housing

BEIJING, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, has teamed up with leading career-oriented service providers in China to support college graduates in finding employment and housing amid the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To assist college graduates in their job-hunting efforts, Danke is cooperating with career service providers, including Zhaopin, a leading online recruitment platform in China, and WonderCV, an online resume builder. Danke is also working with Biguolunwen.com, a dissertation checking service provider, to help graduates complete their degrees.

Many college graduates are still unclear about their career paths, and unsure what kind of jobs are suitable for them. Danke has partnered with Zhaopin, a leading career platform in China focused on matching talent with skills and opportunities through their career lifecycle, to provide free career assessments for 200 college graduates. These assessments can be a good reference to help graduates better understand their strengths and weaknesses, as well as their aptitude for different kinds of employment.

Resumes are essential for college graduates to get interview opportunities and land their desired jobs. Danke is cooperating with WonderCV, an online smart resume builder empowered by Artificial Intelligence, to offer 30-day free membership to college graduates, so they can find appropriate resume templates, customize their own resumes, and get feedback and advice from cross-industry experts.

Danke also offers coupons for college graduates to check their dissertations through Biguolunwen.com, an online plagiarism detection service provider, as well as access to CNKI (China National Knowledge Infrastructure), China's biggest online library with millions of academic resources.

With its Starling Project to help college graduates find affordable and comfortable apartments and settle down after graduation, Danke provides a complete rental solution for college graduates, including high-quality standardized and furnished apartments, best-in-class services, and online/offline community activities. More than one million graduates from over 2,000 colleges and universities have benefited from the project over the past four years.

As a leading co-living platform in China, Danke pioneered an innovative ''new rental'' business model, which features centralization, standardization and online experience to address the numerous pain points suffered by both individual property owners and renters. Founded in 2015, Danke now operates in 13 major cities around the country and provides its young and well-educated residents with affordable, comfortable and stylish apartments.

ABOUT DANKE

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.

SOURCE Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited

Related Links

www.dankegongyu.com

