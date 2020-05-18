Danke Joins Hands with Chinese Basketball Association Star to Support College Graduates

BEIJING, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, announced that it is joining hands with Guo Ailun, who plays for the Chinese Basketball Association and China's national team, for this year's Starling Project to support college graduates in finding affordable housing.

The Starling Project, launched by Danke in 2016, aims to help college graduates find affordable apartments and settle down in their desired cities. More than one million graduates from over 2,000 colleges and universities have benefited from the project over the past four years.

With the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, this year's record number of 8.74 million college graduates are facing severe challenges in finding suitable housing. Through the Starling Project, Danke provides a complete rental solution for college graduates, including high-quality standardized and furnished apartments, best-in-class services, and online/offline community activities, which can help them quickly settle down after graduation. Graduates can also enjoy rental benefits, such as zero deposit after graduation and one free switch of apartments within six months.

Guo Ailun, who plays for the CBA's Liaoning Flying Leopards, was named brand ambassador for the Starling Project this year. With his talent and skills, Guo has won millions of fans for his outstanding performance both with the Flying Leopards, and on China's national team. His positive personality, energetic attitude and confidence make him a good fit for Danke, whose tenants are mostly college-educated young people between the ages of 22 to 30.

As a leading co-living platform in China, Danke provides its young and well-educated residents with affordable, comfortable and stylish apartments. Through centralization, standardization and the online experience of its "new rental'' business model, Danke can reduce the challenge of finding suitable and quality apartment units.

Danke also provides residents with reliable one-stop services, including cleaning, repair and maintenance, WiFi as well as 24/7 resident support. Amid the global battle against COVID-19, Danke has launched a complete service system to ensure residents' safety, including safe apartments, safe viewing and selection, safe move in and safe services.

ABOUT DANKE

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.

