Danke Obtains WELL Silver Certification for Co-living Project in Beijing

BEIJING, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, announced its Model Room Center in Beijing has received the WELL Silver Certification for its healthy living environment from the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI). Danke is the first co-living platform in the world to obtain the WELL certification for a co-living project.

Launched in 2014, the WELL Building Standard, administered by IWBI, is a leading global rating system for buildings, interior spaces and communities seeking to implement, validate and measure features that support and advance human health and wellness.

The WELL Building Standard sets a new global benchmark for healthy communities. Its rating system consists of more than 100 evaluation standards in seven categories, including air, mind, nourishment, comfort, light, water and fitness. More than 4,100 projects encompassing over 527 million square feet are applying the WELL standards in 59 countries. Danke's Model Room Center obtained the WELL Silver Certification after more than half a year's strict evaluation by IWBI.

"The WELL certification is a recognition of Danke's efforts to provide a healthy and comfortable living environment for our residents," said Jing Gao, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Danke. "We will continue to leverage innovative technology to help people live better, and drive the sustainable growth of the co-living platform industry in China."

It has always been a priority for Danke to provide safe and healthy housing to its residents. Danke has developed a complete system and process to ensure all its apartments meet high quality standards. The system includes R&D of housing products, supplier management, raw material upgrades, construction process control, air quality testing, unoccupied house ventilation, introduction of intelligent ventilation system, and housing quality control.

As a leading co-living platform in China, Danke pioneered an innovative ''new rental'' business model, which features centralization, standardization and online experience to address the numerous pain points suffered by both individual property owners and renters. Leveraging its data, technology and apartment network, Danke has created a vibrant and expanding ecosystem to connect and benefit property owners, residents and third-party service providers.

ABOUT DANKE

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.

CONTACTS

Danke PR

Email: [email protected]

Jeff Pei

ICR, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 (10) 6583-7514

SOURCE Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited

Related Links

http://ir.danke.com

