Danke Partners with SF.Freight, Huolala to Provide One-click Moving Service for China College Grads

BEIJING, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, has teamed up with leading logistics service provider SF.Freight and on-demand delivery provider Huolala to offer one-click moving service for college graduates in China.

With the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting travel restrictions, college graduates face many challenges in moving their belongings out of their on-campus dorms. To help college graduates move out smoothly, Danke is offering coupons valued at up to RMB100 for shipment of oversized packages using SF.Freight, and for moving services provided by Huolala, respectively. Whether for an intra-city move, or for shipping long distance or across the country, these services are extremely helpful and therefore in high demand among college graduates. The launch of Danke's one-click moving service, in collaboration with SF.Freight and Huolala, guarantees a hassle-free moving experience for recent college graduates, while also providing a measure of financial support.

To help college graduates find affordable apartments and settle down in their desired cities after graduation, Danke provides a complete rental solution, including high-quality standardized and furnished apartments, best-in-class services, and online/offline community activities through its Starling Project. More than one million graduates from over 2,000 colleges and universities have benefited from the project over the past four years.

As a leading co-living platform in China, Danke pioneered an innovative ''new rental'' business model, which features centralization, standardization and online experience to address the numerous pain points suffered by both individual property owners and renters. Founded in 2015, Danke now operates in 13 major cities around the country and provides its young and well-educated residents with affordable, comfortable and stylish apartments.

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.

