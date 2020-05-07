Danke Provides Safe Rental Apartments and Services for Residents Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BEIJING, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, has launched a series of new measures this month to provide its tenants with safe rental apartments and services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Amid the global battle against COVID-19, safety and health have become the top priority for most people in China. With its advantages in data and technology, Danke has launched a complete service system to ensure residents' safety, including safe apartments, safe viewing and selection, safe move in and safe services.

With Danke's powerful online platform, residents can view and select their desired apartments online, so they don't need to travel or physically visit an apartment. After signing a contract online, they can immediately move into the safe apartment they have selected. Danke also makes sure that its housekeepers, cleaners and maintenance staff all take the necessary precautions to provide safe services to residents.

In May, Danke is also offering subsidies and discounts to new residents to help ease their financial pressure. For certain apartments rented under a 12-month lease, residents can enjoy up to 51% off of the first month's rent and get rent refunds up to two months. If renting on a monthly basis, residents can get 15% off the monthly rent. For new college graduates, Danke is offering zero deposit with monthly payment, and one free switching between apartments within six months. New residents can enjoy discounts with up to 20% off of their service fees.

Danke and its ecosystem partners have prepared some safety and gift packages for residents, including physical examinations and health packages, coupons for moving services, and fresh flowers.

Residents can also participate in a lucky draw on Danke's app to win free installment of Danke's innovative intelligent ventilation system, which can effectively improve air quality.

As a leading co-living platform in China, Danke pioneered an innovative ''new rental'' business model, which features centralization, standardization and online experience to address the numerous pain points suffered by both individual property owners and renters. Founded in 2015, Danke now operates apartments in 13 major cities around the country.

ABOUT DANKE

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.

