Danke Receives Fourth Significant Industry Award in 2020 for Business Strengths and Brand Influence

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited ("Danke" or the "Company") (NYSE: DNK), one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is pleased to announce that it has received its fourth significant industry award in 2020. These awards recognize Danke for its strengths in business model, products and services, and brand influence.

The awards are:

"2020 Most Loved Apartment Operator by Tenants" at the 2020 BRIC Forum and 9th BRIC Value Award Ceremony

"2020 Chinese Companies Contributing to Better Living" awarded by Leju Finance Research Institute at the 2020 Leju Finance Annual Convention

"2019 Most Influential Brand in the Decentralized Long-term Apartment Rental Industry" at the 2019-2020 China Real Estate MBI Award Ceremony and Summit

"2019 China Property Awards - Star Apartment" recognized by 58.com and Anjuke at the 2019 China Property Awards Ceremony in the Pre-owned Housing Segment

Danke won the "2020 Most Loved Apartment Operator by Tenants" award at the 9th annual BRIC Value Awards Ceremony and Forum for its unique business model, high-quality products and service offerings for residents. The event was hosted in Shanghai on September 18 by the Chinese Real Estate Industry Association and China Real Estate Finance Magazine. The BRIC Forum was launched in 2012 and has been held for nine consecutive years. It is one of the most professional and influential forums in China's real estate finance industry, with over 1,000 institutions and more than 50,000 industry professionals participating since its inception.

On August 26, Danke was recognized as one of the "2020 Chinese Companies Contributing to Better Living" at the 2020 Leju Finance Annual Convention in Shanghai. The Leju Finance Research Institute is an online platform that provides information and news on the real estate industry, including updates on the financial performance of real estate developer. The award recognized outstanding companies that strive to build a better life for people, based on five core values: quality, wisdom, harmony, health, and responsibility.

On July 23, Danke was awarded the "2019 Most Influential Brand in the Decentralized Long-term Apartment Rental Industry" by Meadin.com, China's leading commercial real estate site and its economic research firm, Meadin Academy, at the 2019-2020 China Real Estate MBI Award Ceremony and Summit in Shanghai. The award was given based on the results of real-time data monitoring of the Meadin Brand Index (MBI) over the past year. Meadin Brand Index (MBI) is released by Meadin Academy, providing index data that reflects the brand influence for a period of time. In the Co-living Platform MBI Ranking List, Danke topped the list with the highest MBI for 27 consecutive months. Notably, Mr. Yan Cui, co-founder of the company, was recognized as one of the "Most Influential Figures in the Decentralized Long-term Apartment Rental Industry" in 2019. Danke's win was an affirmation of its outstanding business development and its brand influence in China.

Last but not least, Danke was recognized as the "2019 China Property Awards - Star Apartment" for the Pre-owned Housing Segment at the 2019 China Property Awards Ceremony. The awards ceremony was organized by 58.com, the operator of China's largest online marketplace serving local merchants and consumers, and Anjuke, a major online real estate listing platform in China, in Beijing on January 8, 2020. Danke's innovative business model was highly affirmed by the event organizers and industry professionals.

These four industry awards highlight Danke's innovative business model, high-quality products and service offerings, growing market presence and brand influence. Danke pioneered an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization and online experience. Danke centralizes the operation of apartments sourced from property owners, and provides apartment units with standardized design, renovation and furnishing to residents, along with high-quality, reliable one-stop accommodation services. Empowered by technologies and based on a self-developed big data commercial intelligent system, Danke enables a seamless online experience for both property owners and residents.

To offer a more refined, stylish, functional, comfortable, safe, and eco-friendly living environment for residents, Danke recently introduced Danke Apartment 5.0, an upgraded set of standardized interior design styles for its newly sourced apartments. The new design styles incorporate suggestions collected from Danke residents and are applied to layout, furniture colors, and other interior details to meet the needs of residents and to ensure apartments with the best quality possible.

Danke offers high-quality one-stop services to residents, including regular cleaning of common spaces, repair and maintenance, Wi-Fi as well as a 24/7 resident hotline. Danke has built the largest in-house cleaning and maintenance services team in China, which allows it to respond rapidly, and provide superior services and hassle-free living experiences to our residents.

Since its inception in 2015, Danke has always focused on its mission to help people live better. As a leading co-living platform in China, Danke leverages its data, technology and apartment network to create a vibrant and expanding ecosystem to connect and benefit property owners, residents and third-party service providers.

ABOUT DANKE

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and is dedicated to helping people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents, and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit ir.danke.com.

CONTACTS

Danke PR

Email: [email protected]

Greta Bradford

ICR, Inc.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +86 178-8882-8731

SOURCE Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited

Related Links

www.dankegongyu.com

