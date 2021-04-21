Dannenbaum Engineering Modernizes Name with Change to DEC

HOUSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dannenbaum Engineering, a Texas-based civil engineering firm for more than 75 years, is changing its name to reflect the company's future as a modern, strong, employee-owned company.

President and CEO Michel Maksoud said, "While we're modernizing our name and look, we'll continue to recognize our company's remarkable history and accomplishments."

Founded in 1945, DEC has built a solid reputation as a premier civil engineering firm with expertise in public infrastructure, surface transportation, land development, hydrology and hydraulics, airports, ports and harbors.

"We team with clients and others to find innovative solutions to make communities better. Through the decades, we've partnered to provide safe water and sewer systems, address subsidence, and identify ways to fund major mass transit and highway projects."

Looking Forward

Since taking the helm in 2019, Maksoud has led a number of changes to strengthen the established civil engineering company, which is managed by an Executive Committee with broad experience and expertise.

"Our new, streamlined name and crisp, modern look point to the direction we're heading. We'll continue to strive to deliver engineering excellence and realize our vision to be the engineering company of choice, both for clients and high-value employees," Maksoud said.

ABOUT DEC

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, DEC is one of the state's premier civil engineering firms with expertise in public infrastructure, surface transportation, land development, hydrology and hydraulics, airports, ports and harbors. The company has seven offices across Texas.

