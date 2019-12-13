Danone North America Announces the Yogurt Innovation of the Decade and Unveils New Innovations to Kick Off the '20s

"From smartphones to influencers, momentous changes have moved American culture during the 2010s. And in supermarkets one place where culture has changed forever is the yogurt aisle," said Pedro Silveira, President, Yogurt at Danone North America. "Today, Danone North America makes one in every three yogurts sold in the U.S. 1,* Our amazing house of brands, which includes yogurts and yogurt alternatives such as Activia, Dannon, Danimals, Light & Fit, Oikos, Silk, So Delicious Dairy Free and Two Good, has positioned us to give consumers what they want and offer them choices, for example to support flexitarian eating patterns as they gain popularity. Acting in response to consumers through our house of brands has driven our ability to grow the category overall."

Danone North America's market share in the yogurt category evolved from 27 percent in 2007-2008, when the company was the number two player to more than 33 percent in 2019, earning Danone North America the position as market leader.1,* The yogurt market has grown during the course of this decade from less than $6 billion to nearly $8 billion thanks to innovations in fast-growing segments such as reduced sugar, probiotics, kids and plant-based yogurt alternatives, largely led by Danone North America. The company kicked off the 2010s with the launch of Light & Fit Greek in 2012 and is now closing the decade with the successful launch of Activia Dailies in 2018 and the launch of Two Good Greek Lowfat Yogurt, which, with its game-changing, patent-pending slow straining process, grew to become the biggest innovation of the yogurt category and a top 10 food and beverage innovation overall in 2019.1

Looking ahead to 2020, the company unveiled a rich portfolio of yogurt and yogurt alternative innovations meeting consumer demand for lower sugar and plant-based options, as well as more sweetener options and delicious new textures including:

Activia Less Sugar** & More Good; Activia Dairy-Free yogurt alternatives

Danimals Organic Smoothies

Light & Fit Icelandic Style Skyr Yogurt

Oikos Nut Butter Blends; Oikos Sweetened with Honey, Maple

Silk Almondmilk Yogurt Alternative Mix-ins

So Delicious Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternative Pairings

"For the past 100 years, we have always put the diverse interests of consumers first, and year after year, our innovations are leading the category – growing it and bringing consumers into the yogurt aisle – whether they are new or returning," said Silveira. "We're incredibly proud to have started and ended the 2010s with breakthrough innovations and look forward to making the yogurt aisle a vibrant and exciting destination in the American supermarket as we enter a new decade."

*includes dairy yogurt and plant-based yogurt alternatives.

**At least 40% less sugar than regular Activia Greek nonfat yogurt. Activia Less Sugar, More Good: 9g total sugar; Activia Greek: 16-21g sugar (varies by flavor) per 5.3 oz.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company with a portfolio of dairy and plant-based foods. As the world's largest Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, Good Plants™, Horizon Organic®, International Delight®, Light & Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good™, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 13 production locations across the U.S., our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

1 IRI Infoscan, MULO Channels & Data. Ending 11-24-19.

2 IRI Household Panel Data, All Outlets. 2010-YTD Ending 11-24-19.

SOURCE Danone North America