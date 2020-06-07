Dan's Prize Announces Return of Furloughed Team Members

LONG PRAIRIE, Minn., June 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dan's Prize, LLC announced today it has begun contacting all of its 197 temporarily furloughed team members and expects to have them back to work within the next three weeks. Dan's Prize employs approximately 530 team members and is part of the Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) family of companies.

"As the foodservice industry begins to recover, we are welcoming all of our team members back to Dan's Prize. A large portion of our team has returned and expect others to be back in the next several days," said Jeff Tobak, president of Dan's Prize. "We have a great group of inspired people and it has been very difficult for all of us to have some of our team members temporarily away from work. We are especially proud of the fact that the length of the furlough was short and that we can provide some certainty in at least one area to our team members."

The company is bringing back its furloughed team members just a few weeks after the initial furlough began on May 4. All team members who were temporary furloughed received company health benefits for the duration of the furlough.

Dan's Prize has two facilities, located in Long Prairie and Browerville, Minn., and is well-known for its wide variety of high-quality meat products sold throughout the restaurant and foodservice industry.

