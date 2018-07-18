DANSKE BANK INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Danske Bank A/S for Possible Securities Fraud - DNKEY

NEW ORLEANS, July 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Danske Bank A/S (OTC: DNKEY).

On July 18, 2018, the Company revealed that it would waive income relating to "suspicious transactions" at its Estonia branch, presently the subject of a money laundering investigation, noting that the amount was not yet determinable but that gross income related to the branch was estimated to be around $230M. Further, the Company expected net profit for 2018 "to be at the lower end of the [target] range."

On this news, the price of Danske's shares plummeted $1.43, or over 9.4% on July 18, 2018.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Danske and/or its officers and directors violated state or federal securities laws.

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

