Dansons to Fight Unfounded Traeger LLC Lawsuit

PHOENIX, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dansons, USA is the fastest growing pellet grill company in the BBQ industry. Dansons is a family-owned-and-operated business that prides itself on delivering a wide variety of innovative, industry-leading, high-quality products developed with authenticity.

Dansons vehemently denies all claims made by Traeger LLC as false and unfounded, and will defend the company against all allegations. Integrity, authenticity and honesty are integral attributes of the Dansons family of brands, and the company stands by its mission of delivering superior products to all stakeholders.

Joe and Brian Traeger were hired in 2018 due to their passion, talent and experience in the grilling industry. Together, they added fresh ideas and concepts to Dansons' thriving lineup.

The Traeger Father and Son duo are, "a highly valued part of the Dansons family" according to Jeff Thiessen, President of Dansons.

"We feel God has blessed us with this business and a wonderful team. We are committed to operating with honesty and integrity. We want to thank our retail partners for their continued support and look forward to continuing to develop the industry together," continued Jeff.

Dansons' Pit Boss and Louisiana Grills brands represent the best value proposition in the industry, resonating with many retailers and consumers. With exclusive product offerings being developed for valued retailers, Dansons continues to see strong growth. Recently, Dansons has begun unveiling newly developed technologies. As an organization, Dansons is focused on continuing to expand the grilling industry with new and innovative products in all categories.

The addition of Joe and Brian Traeger to the product development team at Dansons was, "an opportunity to reignite the industry with innovations and exciting products," mentioned Dan Thiessen, CEO of Dansons. Part of that innovation will be seen in The Founders Series, a collaborative grill experience crafted by Dan Thiessen and Joe Traeger.

"Dansons is a family owned and operated business and we take our integrity and that of our team very seriously. Our mission is to provide our global customers with world class, competitive, innovative products while delivering superior results to all stakeholders and never compromising our integrity. Honoring God who has provided these opportunities, and reinvesting in those in need," said Dan Thiessen.

Dansons will passionately fight to protect its character and honest reputation.

Dansons was founded in 1999 by Dan Thiessen and his two sons. They own and operate multiple companies within Dansons itself. Each brand has a reputation that fits the founders – reliable, dependable, honest, and family-oriented. From world class wood pellet grills and vertical smokers, to new ventures and exciting innovations, Dansons offers a wide range of exclusive product offerings within a variety of industries. In 2017, Dansons was awarded EY Entrepreneur of the Year.

For more information about Dansons, please visit the website at: www.Dansons.com

**Joe and Brian Traeger, as well as Dansons, are not affiliated with Traeger Grills, LLC.

