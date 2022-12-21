DAO-based P2E NFT game DKR is recruiting Closed Beta Testers

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Drawshop Kingdom Reverse (DKR), a DAO-based P2E NFT game backed by KRUST Universe, a global blockchain investment giant, and Presto Labs, one of the largest algorithmic trading firms in Asia, is recruiting closed beta testers for the upcoming metaverse game Drawshop Kingdom Reverse, which is to be launched within Q1 of 2023. This milestone is a major move for the DKR team on its mission to create numerous utilities using JOY tokens and build a single P2E metaverse ecosystem.

This news comes in the wake of many recent accomplishments of the DKR Project, including DKR being appointed as one of the most innovative projects in South Korea by BTS Labs (Hong Kong) in September 2022.

Led by world-class game developers, game directors, and blockchain developers from KRAFTON and PATI games, the DKR Project aims to solve the problems of P2E gaming: lack of fun gaming experience and token inflation.

With creative IPs and game methodologies, the DKR Project offers players quests and challenges, making it more fun throughout the game. This free-to-play game gives players opportunities to create their Drawshop land, where they can grow and collect in-game currencies to upgrade their assets (Dolls and Machines) to make it profitable in the later stage.

Tailer Park, Director of DKR explained, "Players can't get bored of playing the game, as new challenges will come up regularly. It is all about maximizing monetization within the game ecosystem, which will never bore our game players."

Furthermore, DKR Project solves the chronic issue of token inflation by incorporating veNomics, which provides advanced staking and voting systems. DKR ecosystem runs in a fixed circulation that only can depreciate in number. Instead of selling the rewards, players are encouraged to utilize their $JOY by re-investment or via staking (sJOY) to increase their profits in the DKR ecosystem.

Yongjin Kim, Founder of Presto Labs, added, "Presto Labs is proud to be one of the first few backers for the DKR project. Engaging game contents with advanced tokenomics (veNomics) shall be their strong value proposition to win in the market."

