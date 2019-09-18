DAOBet Game of Stakes: Registration is Open

SINGAPORE, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva gaming, as the DAObet team is on the threshold of an important stage in the development of its main product – the platform for blockchain-based gaming in the best spirit of decentralization.

DAOBet

That is just the end goal, but there are so many more exciting events on the way to it, and one of them is that anyone can now launch their own node in the testing of the DAObet blockchain mainnet. Even better, soon all DAObet users will be able to make use of their own unique DAO.Wallet, which will become a faithful assistant working within the DAObet ecosystem. But wait, there's more in store for community members.

Prior to the launch of the mainnet, it is hard to ensure that validator nodes are secure enough and attack-proof. That is why DAObet will be running a testnet game to troubleshoot any issues, and check worst-case scenarios for a subsequent smooth and secure mainnet launch.

Introducing the Game of Stakes

The DAObet team is delighted to present the Game Of Stakes event. This is an exciting game in which the participants can make the DAObet blockchain even better and more stable, get an in-depth experience of interacting within the ecosystem and, among other things, win some cool prizes.

Strong social, economic and technical strategies are a must for validators who dare enter the perilous competition. The game will require players to monitor their software status while organizing a robust defense against treacherous net attacks and vile non-cartel validators. The prize is worth the effort, as a lot of BET tokens are at stake: 0.3% of the total issuance of BET tokens.

At its core, Game Of Stakes is a collective IT game of applicants for the role of a network validator, in which they compete in their abilities to protect the network from external and internal attacks and provide network users with a stable service operation. The participants will be required to:

Produce blocks in a stable fashion. The signed blocks will be counted as Validator Points.

Build a fault-tolerant infrastructure for the node and maintain its operation in as stable a manner as possible.

Cope with high loads and network attacks.

Update the software version quickly and conduct a hard fork together with other validators

Use the network, send transactions and understand the voting procedure.

During the event, DAObet will run the full working copy of its future mainnet. Important scenarios, such as attacks, code updates, governance issues and others will be launched at random times, forcing the validators to find a way to come out victorious. All the processes will be transparent, public and can be monitored inside the blockchain.

A total of 500 000 Bet will be shared among the top-3 validators which will accumulate the most validator points. And it can be yours!

All necessary information regarding participation, minimal technical requirements, and rules of conduct will be published in the validator channel on Telegram.

If you have the resources to become our validator or are simply interested in participating, then share this message with your friends, spend a couple of minutes on filling out a special form and join our game chat.

Are you up to the challenge? Do you have what it takes to withstand against hordes of attackers vying for your node? Can you survive in the brutal world of blockchain validation, or will you succumb under the first wave of threats? Test your strength and join the event!

Social Media Links:

Blog: https://dao.casino/blog

Website: https://daobet.org

Telegram: https://t.me/daocasino

Twitter: https://twitter.com/daocasino

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dao.casino

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/dao.casino

Reddit: https://reddit.com/r/daocasino

Dev.to: https://dev.to/daocasino

GitHub: https://github.com/DaoCasino

Media Contact Details

Contact Name: Aleksandra Fetisova

Contact Email: a@dao.casino

Contact Telegram: @daosasha

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

About Bitcoin PR Buzz: As the world's first cryptocurrency and Bitcoin PR service and newswire, Bitcoin PR Buzz has helped over 800 satisfied clients to reach their goals during its 7 years of service. To get your project featured on some of the world's top Crypto and mainstream news sites, visit Bitcoin PR Buzz today.

Related Images

daobet-game-of-stakes.png

DAOBet Game of Stakes

SOURCE DAOBet