DAOU Names Neb Lukic as President, All Channels

PASO ROBLES, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DAOU Vineyards & Winery today announced the hiring of veteran wine sales executive Nebojsa "Neb" Lukic to the position of President, All Channels.

"Neb is a perfect fit for our family," said proprietor Georges Daou. "Our ultimate objective is to please the consumer wherever they are, and Neb's vast experience in on-premise environments will help us complete this circle of knowledge. As a purpose driven winery, Neb is aligned with our culture and understands that sharing our gifts with humanity is our number one purpose."

Added proprietor and winemaker Daniel Daou, "Neb is a true leader who will help propel DAOU to the next level. His passion for wine, his knowledge of the industry and his love for our family is something we have cherished for a long time. I am so happy that he is joining our passionate team."

Lukic is renowned as a trendsetter in the on-premise space. He comes to DAOU from Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits (SGWS), where he spent 16 years and most recently served as Vice President of On Sale. At SGWS, he led the largest on-premise market network in the United States and recorded year-over-year sales growth during his entire tenure. Lukic helped co-lead the company's sales charge behind DAOU's flagship Cabernet Sauvignon, Soul of a Lion aided by the American Wines & Spirits group lead by Jon Newlon, who was first to meet the Daou brothers and understand their vision and passion.

At DAOU, Lukic will work closely with active proprietors Georges and Daniel Daou, and be responsible for directing all sales channels. He will work closely with Karen Hunt, Family Ambassador, and other team members to coalesce DAOU's stellar momentum, advancing the winery's status as a global force in the luxury wine industry. Karen Hunt has been instrumental in building the DAOU portfolio for the last 9 years and will continue adding value in all markets as she visits the thriving salesforce on a regular basis. She will remain an integral part of the DAOU message and effort to colonize the world with DAOU's culture, wines and offerings.

"When I first met the Daou brothers several years ago, I immediately sensed that they are unique and special people," Lukic said. "I knew that I was going to work for them someday, and now that time has come. DAOU is a family with a deep understanding of relationships and products. We are a people company in the wine business, and I am proud to be a part of that distinction."

About DAOU

Brothers Georges Daou and Daniel Daou set forth across California to find an unrivaled terroir for producing Cabernet Sauvignon, a quest that led them to a place of foretold greatness: DAOU Mountain in the Adelaida District of Paso Robles. Here, their vision is to make California "first growth" wine, fulfilling the district's promise as the world's next benchmark for Bordeaux varieties. DAOU is ultimately built upon unbreakable family bonds from brother to brother, generation to generation, Old World to New World. These bonds now extend to those who lend their hands to this land, and who partake in what it produces. "Our purpose is to celebrate life through the lens of wine, and in particular, the Soul of a Lion and all it's siblings." More at DAOUvineyards.com.

