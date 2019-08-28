Dapple Personal Care Line Launches At Walmart

"Leading baby care products are largely petroleum-based, yet the effectiveness of alternative products was underwhelming," said John Pearson, Dapple's Chief Executive Officer. "Today's parents don't have to choose between a product that's plant-based and one that actually works; our products are plant-based and as pure as possible, with no brighteners, dyes, artificial fragrances or fillers. The personal care line provides 48 hours of moisturization, much longer than other brands."

Dapple's personal care line also incorporates prebiotics, a trend making headlines in the skincare industry. Dapple's prebiotic botanical extract blend helps restore and rebalance baby's natural skin barrier. New research reveals that the skin microbiome, full of microorganisms like bacteria and fungi, plays an important part in skin health. Prebiotics are nutrients for good bacteria that help to facilitate a thriving environment for the skin microbiome.

"Everyone knows by now how positive probiotics are; prebiotics are what probiotics absorb to prosper and reproduce. Prebiotics help encourage more varied types of bacteria too, and variety is paramount for thriving skin," said Pearson. "Our lotion is a testament to how powerful these tiny organisms are, providing an unprecedented two days' worth of moisturization as a result."

New personal care product offerings will include:

Shampoo + Body Wash (available in fragrance-free, sweet apple, or lavender; MSRP $8.99 , 16.9 fl. oz.)

, 16.9 fl. oz.) Baby Lotion (available in fragrance-free, sweet apple, or lavender; MSRP $8.99 , 16.9 fl. oz.)

, 16.9 fl. oz.) Bubble Bath (available online in fragrance-free or lavender; MSRP $8.99 , 16.9 fl. oz.)

The products are non-toxic, tear-free, hypoallergenic and both pediatrician and dermatologist tested.

ABOUT DAPPLE: Dapple's mission is to create completely gentle and effective baby-focused products. They specialize in solutions that are both plant-based and effective. These gentle yet powerful formulas have even earned a "Best in Class" rating from the Clean Label Project that tests for product purity. Dapple products are non-toxic, pediatrician and dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic and formulated without parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, synthetic dyes and fragrances, SLS, MEA, DEA and TEA. For more information, visit www.dapplebaby.com

