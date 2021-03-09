Daqo New Energy Announces Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

SHANGHAI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

Polysilicon production volume was 21, 008 MT in Q4 2020, compared to 18, 406 MT in Q3 2020

in Q4 2020, compared to 18, in Q3 2020 Polysilicon sales volume was 23,186 MT in Q4 2020, compared to 13, 643 MT in Q3 2020

in Q3 2020 Polysilicon average total production cost (1) was $5.92 /kg in Q4 2020, compared to $5.82 /kg in Q3 2020

was /kg in Q4 2020, compared to /kg in Q3 2020 Polysilicon average cash cost (1) was $5.04 /kg in Q4 2020, compared to $4.88 /kg in Q3 2020

was /kg in Q4 2020, compared to /kg in Q3 2020 Polysilicon average selling price (ASP) was $10.79 /kg in Q4 2020, compared to $9.13 /kg in Q3 2020

/kg in Q4 2020, compared to /kg in Q3 2020 Revenue was $247.7 million in Q4 2020, compared to $125.5 million in Q3 2020

in Q4 2020, compared to in Q3 2020 Gross profit was $109.5 million in Q4 2020, compared to $45.3 million in Q3 2020. Gross margin was 44.2% in Q4 2020, compared to 36.0% in Q3 2020

in Q4 2020, compared to in Q3 2020. Gross margin was 44.2% in Q4 2020, compared to 36.0% in Q3 2020 Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $72.8 million in Q4 2020, compared to $20.8 million in Q3 2020

in Q4 2020, compared to in Q3 2020 Earnings per basic American Depositary Share (ADS) (3) was $1.01 in Q4 2020, compared to $0.29 in Q3 2020

was in Q4 2020, compared to in Q3 2020 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) was $115.1 million in Q4 2020, compared to $51.6 million in Q3 2020. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (2) was 46.5% in Q4 2020, compared to 41.1% in Q3 2020

was in Q4 2020, compared to in Q3 2020. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 46.5% in Q4 2020, compared to 41.1% in Q3 2020 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $77.3 million in Q4 2020, compared to $25.2 million in Q3 2020

attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was in Q4 2020, compared to in Q3 2020 Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2) was $1.07 in Q4 2020, compared to $0.35 in Q3 2020



Three months ended US$ millions except as indicated otherwise Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Revenues 247.7 125.5 118.9 Gross profit 109.5 45.3 35.1 Gross margin 44.2% 36.0% 29.5% Income from operations 98.0 33.3 30.1 Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp.

shareholders 72.8 20.8 20.1 Earnings per basic ADS(3) ($ per ADS) 1.01 0.29 0.29 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(2) attributable to

Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders 77.3 25.2 24.5 Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2)

($ per ADS) 1.07 0.35 0.35 EBITDA (non-GAAP)(2) 115.1 51.6 45.4 EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(2) 46.5% 41.1% 38.2% Polysilicon sales volume (MT) 23,186 13,643 13,291 Polysilicon average total production cost ($/kg)(1) 5.92 5.82 6.38 Polysilicon average cash cost (excl. dep'n) ($/kg)(1) 5.04 4.88 5.47

Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

Polysilicon production volume was 77,288 MT in 2020, compared to 41, 556 MT in 2019

in 2019 Polysilicon sales volume was 74, 812 MT in 2020, compared to 38, 110 MT in 2019

in 2020, compared to 38, in 2019 Revenue was $675.6 million in 2020, compared to $350.0 million in 2019

in 2020, compared to in 2019 Gross profit was $234.0 million in 2020, compared to $80.1 million in 2019. Gross margin was 34.6% in 2020, compared to 22.9% in 2019

in 2020, compared to in 2019. Gross margin was 34.6% in 2020, compared to 22.9% in 2019 EBITDA (non-GAAP) (2) was $256.5 million in 2020, compared to $95.3 million in 2019

was in 2020, compared to in 2019 EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) (2) was 38.0% in 2020, compared to 27.2% in 2019

was 38.0% in 2020, compared to 27.2% in 2019 Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $129.2 million in 2020, compared to $29.5 million in 2019

in 2020, compared to in 2019 Earnings per basic ADS was $1.82 in 2020, compared to $0.43 in 2019

in 2020, compared to in 2019 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (2) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $147.1 million in 2020, compared to $47.4 million in 2019

attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was in 2020, compared to in 2019 Adjusted earnings per basic ADS(3) (non-GAAP)(2) was $2.07 in 2020, compared to $0.70 in 2019

Notes: (1) Production cost and cash cost only refer to production in our Xinjiang polysilicon facilities. Production cost is calculated by the

inventoriable costs relating to production of polysilicon in Xinjiang divided by the production volume in the period indicated. Cash cost

is calculated by the inventoriable costs relating to production of polysilicon excluding depreciation expense, divided by the production

volume in the period indicated. (2) Daqo New Energy provides EBITDA, EBITDA margins, adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and

adjusted earnings per basic ADS on a non-GAAP basis to provide supplemental information regarding its financial performance. For

more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section captioned "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures"

and the tables captioned "Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures" set forth at the end of

this press release. (3) ADS means American Depositary Share. On November 17, 2020, the Company effected a change of the ratio of its ADSs to ordinary

shares from one (1) ADS representing twenty-five (25) ordinary shares to one (1) ADS representing five (5) ordinary shares. The

earnings per ADS and number of ADS information has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the change for all periods presented.

Management Remarks

Mr. Longgen Zhang, CEO of Daqo New Energy, commented, "We are very pleased to report a strong quarter in terms of operational and financial results to bring a successful close of the year 2020. I would like to thank our entire team for their hard work, commitment and dedication in achieving these excellent results. During the quarter we produced 21,008 MT of polysilicon, a record-high in our company's history. Our production cost was reduced by 2.7% in RMB terms, primarily due to our efforts in additional energy savings, offset by a higher than expected rise in the cost of silicon raw material in the fourth quarter. The increase in our cost in US dollar terms compared to the third quarter was the result of exchange rate fluctuations due to the RMB appreciation. In 2021, we will continue our efforts to reduce cost, as we begin to benefit from our newly implemented digital manufacturing system to maximize our output, optimize our production process and further improve our operational stability and product quality."

"During the months of November and December 2020, we saw significant pick-up in polysilicon demand from our customers to meet their increasing production needs to serve the growing solar end-market. During the fourth quarter, we sold 23,186 MT of polysilicon, which is the highest quarterly sales volume the company ever achieved. Since the beginning of 2021, we continue to see rising polysilicon market prices, and most recently market poly ASP has reached a range of $15/kg to $16/kg. As our mono-wafer customers continue their capacity expansion plans supported by robust downstream market demand, we believe that the supply of polysilicon will continue to be very tight throughout the year given very limited additional polysilicon supply this year."



"Regarding the status of the proposed initial public offering of our Xinjiang Daqo subsidiary on China's STAR market, the stock listing committee of the Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR Market reviewed Xinjiang Daqo's application in February 2021 and determined that Xinjiang Daqo had already met the offering, listing and disclosure requirements related to its potential STAR Market IPO. As a next step, Xinjiang Daqo will need to go through the registration process with the China Securities Regulatory Commission before its STAR Market IPO can take place. The proceeds of this potential IPO will be used to fund our Phase 4B polysilicon project with an annual capacity of 35,000 MT. We have already started the preparation works for Phase 4B including the design and procurement process. We plan to start the construction in mid-March and expect to complete the project by the end of 2021 and ramp it up to full capacity by the end of Q1 2022."

"I have been in the solar industry for over a decade, and the prospects for the solar industry have never been brighter. Driven by the dual trends of solar grid parity and the urgent need to address climate change, the industry is on the cusp of undergoing tremendous growth over the next few years without the need for government subsidies. Solar energy is now one of the most competitive form of power generation even compared to fossil fuel, and we are beginning to see real world applications where solar is the optimal choice to meet growing energy needs and to replace legacy carbon-based generation. Major economies around the world have also begun to implement ambitious policies and initiatives to support and mandate the use of renewable energy for power generation. The European Union has announced its Green Deal to fight climate change through progressive policies for a climate-neutral and sustainable EU with the goal of no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050 and to de-carbonize the energy sector. Over the next few years, the European Climate Law is expected to turn this political commitment into a legal obligation. In China, President Xi Jinping has announced China will aim to hit peak emissions before 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060 and we expect various government agencies including the NEA and the NDRC to introduce and implement policies to mandate and support the use of renewable energy. For 2021, the NEA has indicated its intention to accelerate the development and deployment of wind and solar energy, with a goal of adding a combined 120GW of wind and solar in 2021. In the U.S., with the Biden administration's commitment to fight climate change and plan for clean energy revolution with the goal of achieving a 100% clean energy economy and reaching net-zero emissions no later than 2050, we believe favorable policies are forthcoming to support renewable energy's growth in the U.S."

"We are standing at the beginning of a new era that will demand more and more clean, renewable and cost effective energy resources among which solar PV is one of the most competitive. We will focus on our core business, continue to expand capacity and further improve quality to better serve the fast growing solar PV market."

Outlook and guidance

The Company expects to produce approximately 19,500MT to 20,500MT of polysilicon and sell approximately 20,000MT to 21,000MT of polysilicon to external customers during the first quarter of 2021. For the full year of 2021, the Company expects to produce approximately 80,000 to 81,000 MT of polysilicon, inclusive of the impact of the Company's annual facility maintenance.

This outlook reflects Daqo New Energy's current and preliminary view as of the date of this press release and may be subject to changes. The Company's ability to achieve these projections is subject to risks and uncertainties. See "Safe Harbor Statement" at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

Revenues

Revenues were $247.7 million, compared to $125.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $118.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher polysilicon sales volume and higher ASPs.

Gross profit and margin

Gross profit was $109.5 million, compared to $45.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $35.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 44.2%, compared to 36% in the third quarter of 2020 and 29.5% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to higher ASPs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $11.2 million, compared to $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $9.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in shipping costs as a result of higher sales volume, as well as an increase in personnel cost. SG&A expenses during the quarter included $4.5 million in non-cash share-based compensation costs related to the Company's share incentive plan.

Research and development expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $1.5 million, compared to $1.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Research and development expenses can vary from period to period and reflect R&D activities that take place during the quarter.

Income from operations and operating margin

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations was $98.0 million, compared to $33.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $30.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating margin was 39.6%, compared to 26.6% in the third quarter of 2020 and 25.3% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Interest expense

Interest expense was $8.3 million, compared to $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $3.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in interest expense for discounted bank notes.

EBITDA (non-GAAP)

EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $115.1 million, compared to $51.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $45.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 46.5%, compared to 41.1% in the third quarter of 2020 and 38.2% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and earnings per ADS

As a result of the aforementioned, net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $72.8 million, compared to $20.8 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Earnings per basic American Depository Share (ADS) was $1.01, compared to $0.29 in the third quarter of 2020, and $0.29 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had $118.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, compared to $109.8 million as of September 30, 2020 and $115.3 million as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the notes receivable balance was $0.2 million, compared to $1.9 million as of September 30, 2020 and $5.6 million as of December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, total borrowings were $193.7 million, of which $123.2 million were long-term borrowings, compared to total borrowings of $271.0 million, including $140.0 million long-term borrowings, as of September 30, 2020 and total borrowings of $280.1 million, including $151.5 million long-term borrowings, as of December 31, 2019.

Cash Flows

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was $209.7 million, compared to $181.0 million in the same period of 2019.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net cash used in investing activities was $118.5 million, compared to $261.8 million in the same period of 2019. The net cash used in investing activities in 2020 and 2019 was primarily related to the capital expenditures on the Company's Phase 4A polysilicon projects.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, net cash used in financing activities was $95.5 million, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $102.3 million in the same period of 2019.

Full Year 2020 Results

Revenues

Revenues were $675.6 million, compared to $350.0 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher polysilicon sales volume and partially offset by slightly lower ASPs.

Gross profit and margin

Gross profit was $234.0 million, compared to $80.1 million in 2019. Gross margin was 34.6%, compared to 22.9% in 2019. The increase was primarily due to lower production cost partially offset by slightly lower ASPs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $39.5 million, compared to $32.9 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in shipping costs as a result of higher sales volume, as well as an increase in personnel cost.

Research and development expenses

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $6.9 million, compared to $5.3 million in 2019. Research and development expenses can vary from period to period and reflect R&D activities that took place during the period.

Income from operations and operating margin

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations was $187.9 million, compared to $47.5 million in 2019. Operating margin was 27.8%, compared to 13.6% in 2019.

Interest expense

Interest expense was $26.6 million, compared to $10.4 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to a decrease of capitalized interest expense.

Income tax expense

Income tax expense was $28.2 million, compared to $9.6 million in 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher income before income taxes.

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and earnings per ADS

Net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $129.2 million, compared to $29.5 million in 2019. Earnings per basic ADS was $1.82, compared to $0.43 in 2019.

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders was $147.1 million, compared to $47.4 million in 2019. Adjusted earnings per basic ADS (non-GAAP) was $2.07, compared to $0.70 in 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Daqo New Energy's consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("US GAAP"), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA margin; adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted ADS. Our management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures is useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in key element of the Company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, our management believes that, used in conjunction with US GAAP financial measures, these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with meaningful supplemental information to assess the Company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Given our management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the Company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the Company's operating results as seen through the eyes of our management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with US GAAP or intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP; the non-GAAP measures should be reviewed together with the US GAAP measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The Company uses EBITDA, which represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and EBITDA margin, which represents the proportion of EBITDA in revenues. Adjusted net income attributable to Daqo New Energy Corp. shareholders and adjusted earnings per basic and diluted ADS exclude costs related to share-based compensation. Share-based compensation is a non-cash expense that varies from period to period. As a result, our management excludes this item from our internal operating forecasts and models. Our management believes that this adjustment for share-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the Company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by share-based compensation.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures is presented later in this document.

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2007, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility in China currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the outlook for the first quarter and the full year of 2021 and quotations from management in this announcement, Xinjiang Daqo's IPO plan as well as Daqo New Energy's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the demand for photovoltaic products and the development of photovoltaic technologies; global supply and demand for polysilicon; alternative technologies in cell manufacturing; the Company's ability to significantly expand its polysilicon production capacity and output; the reduction in or elimination of government subsidies and economic incentives for solar energy applications; the Company's ability to lower its production costs; and the duration of COVID-19 outbreaks in China and many other countries and the impact of the outbreaks and the quarantines and travel restrictions instituted by relevant governments on economic and market conditions, including potentially weaker global demand for solar PV installations that could adversely affect the Company's business and financial performance. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the reports or documents the Company has filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information or any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Daqo New Energy Corp. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (US dollars in thousands, except ADS and per ADS data)





Three months Ended Year Ended Dec 31,



Dec 31,

2020

Sep 30,

2020

Dec 31,

2019

2020

2019

























Revenues

$247,725

$125,529

$118,918

$675,602

$349,991

Cost of revenues

(138,238)

(80,276)

(83,800)

(441,610)

(269,887)

Gross profit

109,487

45,253

35,118

233,992

80,104

Operating expenses





















Selling, general and

administrative expenses

(11,236)

(9,223)

(8,987)

(39,472)

(32,907)

Research and development

expenses

(1,498)

(1,746)

(1,206)

(6,856)

(5,258)

Other operating income

1,226

(954)

5,164

191

5,546

Total operating

(expenses) / income

(11,508)

(11,923)

(5,029)

(46,137)

(32,619)

Income from operations

97,979

33,330

30,089

187,855

47,485

Interest expense

(8,254)

(5,438)

(3,936)

(26,632)

(10,397)

Interest income

187

200

208

907

983

Foreign exchange gain / (loss)

-

-

4

0

(185)

Income before income taxes

89,912

28,092

26,365

162,130

37,886

Income tax expense

(13,606)

(6,193)

(5,972)

(28,182)

(9,623)

Net income from continuing

operations

76,306

21,899

20,393

133,948

28,263

Net (loss) / income from

discontinued operations

-

-

(306)

(141)

1,261

Net income

76,306

21,899

20,087

133,807

29,524

Net (loss) / income attributable

to non-controlling interest

3,480

1,142

(1)

4,612

(1)

Net income attributable to Daqo

New Energy Corp.

shareholders

$72,826

$20,757

$20,088

$129,195

$29,525

























Net income

76,306

21,899

20,087

133,807

29,524

Other comprehensive income /

(loss):





















Foreign currency translation

adjustments

31,107

25,937

13,892

48,438

(6,702)

Total other comprehensive

income / (loss)

31,107

25,937

13,892

48,438

(6,702)

Comprehensive income / (loss)

107,413

47,836

33,979

182,245

22,822

Comprehensive income

attributable to non-controlling

interest

5,698

1,163

2

6,845

2

Comprehensive income / (loss)

attributable to Daqo New

Energy Corp. shareholders

$101,715

$46,673

$33,977

$175,400

$22,820

























Earnings / (Loss) per ADS





















-Continuing operations

1.01

0.29

0.29

1.82

0.41

-Discontinued operations

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.02

Basic

1.01

0.29

0.29

1.82

0.43

























-Continuing operations

0.96

0.27

0.26

1.72

0.39

-Discontinued operations

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.02

Diluted

0.96

0.27

0.26

1.72

0.41

























Weighted average ADS

outstanding





















Basic

72,147,808

71,281,184

69,186,250

71,017,403

67,914,211

Diluted

76,065,033

76,626,371

75,927,961

75,003,430

71,466,701



Daqo New Energy Corp. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (US dollars in thousands)



































Dec 31, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

















ASSETS:













Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

76,596

70,150

$51,840

Restricted cash

41,808

39,640

62,609

Accounts receivable, net

-

42

13

Notes receivable

153

1,908

5,644

Prepaid expenses and other

current assets

11,477

12,972

15,344

Advances to suppliers

7,949

1,229

1,544

Inventories

42,159

53,640

36,391

Amount due from related parties

129

213

17

Current assets associated with

discontinued operation

-

-

926

Total current assets

180,271

179,794

174,328

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,027,086

987,295

995,027

Prepaid land use right

30,829

29,815

29,593

Deferred tax assets

-

1,386

1,352

Investment in affiliate

685

658

642

Operating lease right-of-use assets

119

137

197

Other non-current assets

153

147

-

Non-current asset associated with

discontinued operation

-

-

217

TOTAL ASSETS

1,239,143

1,199,232

1,201,356

















Current liabilities:













Short-term borrowings, including

current portion of long-term borrowings

70,431

131,064

128,612

Accounts payable

18,953

19,739

12,713

Notes payable

49,355

62,128

101,171

Advances from customers-short term portion

37,783

17,544

33,028

Payables for purchases of property,

plant and equipment

49,555

76,158

112,538

Accrued expenses and other

current liabilities

30,148

16,616

12,222

Amount due to related parties

5,150

4,820

38,825

Income tax payable

22,678

7,314

4,789

Lease liabilities - short term portion

82

78

85

Current liabilities associated with

discontinued operation

-

-

1,165

Total current liabilities

284,135

335,461

445,148

Long-term borrowings

123,222

139,967

151,518

Advance from customers – long

term portion

3,265

1,266

2,154

Amount due to related parties -

long term portion

4,238

10,897

7,899

Deferred government subsidies

21,907

21,157

21,034

Deferred Tax Liabilities

3,461

5,647

6,368

Lease liabilities – long term portion

-

-

77

TOTAL LIABILITIES

440,228

514,395

634,198

EQUITY:













Ordinary shares

37

36

35

Treasury stock

(1,749)

(1,749)

(1,749)

Additional paid-in capital

412,450

405,784

387,371

Accumulated gains

330,118

257,292

200,922

Accumulated other comprehensive

income/(loss)

26,267

(2,622)

(19,937)

Total Daqo New Energy Corp.'s

shareholders' equity

767,123

658,741

566,642

Non-controlling interest

31,792

26,096

516

Total equity

798,915

684,837

567,158

TOTAL LIABILITIES & EQUITY

1,239,143

1,199,232

1,201,356



Daqo New Energy Corp. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (US dollars in thousands)









For the year ended December 31,



2020

2019

Operating Activities:









Net income

$ 133,807

$ 29,524

Less: (Loss)/ income from discontinued operations, net of tax

(141)

1,261

Net income from continuing operations

133,948

28,263

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:

90,269

65,644

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(14,464)

86,076

Net cash provided by operating activities-continuing operations

209,753

179,983

Net cash (used in)/ provided by operation activities-discontinued

operations

(50)

1,010

Net cash provided by operating activities

209,703

180,993













Investing activities:









Net cash used in investing activities-continuing operations

(118,292)

(263,284)

Net cash (used in)/ provided by investing activities-discontinuing

operations

(195)

1,457

Net cash used in investing activities

(118,487)

(261,827)













Financing activities:









Net cash (used in)/ provided by financing activities – continuing

operations

(95,470)

104,979

Net cash used in financing activities – discontinued operations

-

(2,651)

Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities

(95,471)

102,328

Non-cash transactions









Effect of exchange rate changes

7,364

(1,320)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,110

20,174

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the

year

115,294

95,120

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the year

118,404

115,294



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash reported within the statement of financial position that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the statement of cash flows.





Dec 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents

76,596

52,685 Restricted cash

41,808

62,609 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the

statement of cash flows

118,404

115,294

Daqo New Energy Corp. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to comparable US GAAP measures (US dollars in thousands)













Three months Ended Year ended



Dec. 31,

2020

Sep. 30,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019 Net income from continuing

operations

76,306

21,899

20,393

133,948

28,263 Income tax expense

13,606

6,193

5,972

28,182

9,623 Interest expense

8,254

5,438

3,936

26,632

10,397 Interest income

(187)

(200)

(208)

(907)

(983) Depreciation & amortization

17,118

18,289

15,281

68,686

48,003 EBITDA (non-GAAP)

115,097

51,619

45,374

256,541

95,303 EBIDTA margin (non-GAAP)

46.5%

41.1%

38.2%

38.0%

27.2%



Three months Ended Year ended



Dec. 31,

2020

Sep. 30,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019

Dec. 31,

2020

Dec. 31,

2019 Net income / (loss)

attributable to Daqo New

Energy Corp. shareholders

72,826

20,757

20,088

129,195

29,525 Share-based compensation

4,478

4,478

4,461

17,908

17,897 Adjusted net income (non-

GAAP) attributable to Daqo

New Energy Corp. shareholders

77,304

25,235

24,549

147,103

47,422 Adjusted earnings per basic

ADS (non-GAAP)

$1.07

$0.35

$0.35

$2.07

$0.70 Adjusted earnings per diluted

ADS (non-GAAP)

$1.02

$0.33

$0.32

$1.96

$0.66

For more information, please visit www.dqsolar.com

SOURCE Daqo New Energy Corp.

