Daqo New Energy Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2019

SHIHEZI, China, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which contains the Company's audited consolidated financial statements, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 24, 2020.

The annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed and downloaded from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.xjdqsolar.com/. Holders of the Company's securities may request a hard copy of the Company's annual report free of charge by contacting the Company by mail at:

ABOUT DAQO NEW ENERGY CORP.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company") is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2008, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility in Xinjiang, China currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons.

