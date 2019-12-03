Daqo New Energy Receives "2019 Strategic Partner Award" from LONGi Green Energy

SHIHEZI, China, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo New Energy", the "Company" or "we"), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it received the "2019 Strategic Partner Award" from LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. ("LONGi"), the world's largest manufacturer of mono-crystalline solar products. The Strategic Partner Award was granted in recognition of Daqo New Energy's outstanding products, consistent quality, on-time delivery, and customer service.

LONGi is the largest mono-crystalline wafer producer globally and plans to increase its production capacity to 65GW by the end of 2020. LONGi signed a three-year 112,800 MT polysilicon supply agreement with Daqo New Energy in August 2019 and is one of its largest customers for ultra-high-purity mono-grade polysilicon.

Mr. Baoshen Zhong, Chairman of LONGi, commented, "We are pleased to present the 2019 Strategic Partner Award to Daqo New Energy. Daqo New Energy has been supplying LONGi for years with ultra-high-purity polysilicon which meets our stringent quality standards. It demonstrates their ability to reliably and consistently deliver high-quality products. We are grateful for Daqo's support and commitment and look forward to further strengthening our strategic partnership as we increase our high-efficiency mono wafer production capacity to meet fast-growing demand for solar PV products."

Mr. Longgen Zhang, Chief Executive Officer of Daqo New Energy, commented, "We are honored to receive this prestigious award from LONGi which reflects the enormous amount of trust a world-leading mono wafer producer has in our ability to consistently deliver ultra-high-purity polysilicon in a timely manner. Mono-crystalline solar technology is rapidly expanding its market share. We are ideally positioned to benefit from this trend with our high-quality products, leading cost structure and growing production capacity and will continue to work closely with our partners to deliver more competitive solar PV products."

About LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2000 and listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (SH 601012) is the world's largest manufacturer of mono-crystalline solar products. LONGi's product line spans from mono-crystalline solar ingots and wafers to mono solar cells and mono solar modules, as well as solar power generation solution. For the year 2018, LONGi generated revenues of RMB 21.99 billion, with mono-crystalline solar wafer shipments of approximately 3.5 billion pieces, and mono-crystalline solar module shipments of 7.07GW, ranking as China's top one solar module company by domestic module shipment. LONGi focuses on the development and production of high efficiency solar products, including PERC mono solar cells and PERC mono solar modules. Based on LONGi's strategic expansion plan, LONGi plans to increase solar wafer capacity to 65GW by the end of 2020, from 28GW in 2018.

About Daqo New Energy Corp.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) ("Daqo" or the "Company) is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry. Founded in 2008, the Company is one of the world's lowest cost producers of high-purity polysilicon. Daqo's highly-efficient and technically advanced manufacturing facility in Xinjiang, China currently has a nameplate annual polysilicon production capacity of 70,000 metric tons.

