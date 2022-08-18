Darcie Henry to Join Flexport as Chief Human Resources Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexport, the technology platform for global logistics, today announced that Darcie Henry will join the company as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective October 24, 2022. As a member of the Flexport executive team, Henry will report directly to incoming co-CEO Dave Clark.

As Chief Human Resources Officer, Henry will be responsible for all aspects of Flexport's global talent strategy and operations, including recruiting, diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, talent management, leadership development, employer branding, compliance, compensation, and benefits.

"Darcie brings decades of leadership experience scaling fast-growing teams and building mission-oriented cultures at some of the world's most innovative and influential companies," said Flexport founder and CEO Ryan Petersen. "As we look ahead to a new era of growth at Flexport, Darcie will be the perfect leader to help us build a world-class team to fulfill our mission of making global trade easy for everyone."

Henry has been a human resources leader for more than two decades. She joins Flexport from Snap Inc., where she has been the Chief Human Resources Officer since July 2021, responsible for building Snap's human resources team, infrastructure, and culture to drive growth. Prior to joining Snap, Henry spent 23 years at Amazon, where she played an integral role in scaling its global talent operations. In her role as Amazon's VP of HR, Global Consumer and Operations, Henry led a team of thousands of human resources professionals, serving hundreds of thousands of employees that made up Amazon's global workforce.

"What attracted me to Flexport is its mission-driven culture and ambition to build the technology and infrastructure for global logistics," said Henry. "Just like Ryan, Dave, and many others at Flexport, I am a builder at heart and my passion is building great teams. I can't wait to get started and work with the team in this new chapter of Flexport's growth."

About Flexport

We believe trade can move the human race forward. That's why it's our mission to make global trade easy for everyone. Flexport is the platform for global logistics – empowering buyers, sellers and their logistics partners with the technology and services to grow and innovate. Companies of all sizes – from emerging brands to Fortune 500s – used Flexport technology to move nearly $19B of merchandise across 112 countries in 2021. In 2022, Flexport was named #1 on CNBC's Disruptor 50 List as well as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies.

SOURCE Flexport, Inc.