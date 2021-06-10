Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning Unveils Fall Programs and Certificates

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning (EELL) has announced its fall schedule of programs, offering a mix of in-person, live virtual, self-paced online and hybrid learning opportunities. The schedule includes popular sessions that develop professional skills in areas such as leadership, strategy and management, as well as cutting-edge programs in marketing, digital transformation and data science, among others.

Additionally, EELL will offer four new noncredit certificates, which can each be earned by completing a series of three programs.

"From data science to leading through uncertainty, these new programs and certificates meet areas of critical need for today's rapidly evolving organizations," said Anne Trumbore, executive director of digital and open enrollment for EELL. "The programming has been honed to meet market demand, and the range of formats ensure maximum flexibility and convenience for learners. "

Darden EELL has been safely delivering in-person programs, as well as virtual and hybrid options to meet learners where they are, throughout the past year. In-line with University of Virginia planning, EELL is anticipating a more normal fall at the Darden Grounds in Charlottesville, Virginia, and UVA Darden DC Metro in Arlington, Virginia.

In total, Darden's top-ranked faculty will offer more than 25 programs this fall intended to help leaders develop the skills they need to innovate in a digital world and effectively lead teams through times of change, including:

Introduction to Digital Transformation

Strategic Execution: Achieving Breakthrough Performance

Leading Teams for Growth and Change

Leading With Humanity: New Skills for the Digital Age

The new noncredit certificates include:

The Certificate in Data Science for Business Strategy provides a concise introduction to topics that are top of mind among high-performing leaders who want to transform business and develop data-savvy organizations. The certificate is earned by completing the Strategic Use of Data, Data Science Methods & Applications and Managing Information for Analytics programs, developed and delivered by Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning, the UVA School of Data Science and the UVA McIntire School of Commerce. The in-person program series begins 17 October.

programs, developed and delivered by Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning, the UVA School of Data Science and the UVA McIntire School of Commerce. The in-person program series begins 17 October. The Certificate in Design Thinking empowers learners to become creative catalysts with a practical approach for generating new ideas and driving innovation. The program is led by design thinking pioneer Professor Jeanne Liedtka and is earned by completing the program series Design Thinking Part 1: Insights to Inspiration, Design Thinking Part 2: Ideas to Action and Discovery Tools . The online program series begins 13 September.



and is earned by completing the program series and . The online program series begins 13 September. The Certificate in Business Strategy offers the frameworks and insights to help learners create and drive successful, agile strategies for their organization. The certificate can be earned by completing Strategy Analysis, Growth Strategy and Strategy Planning . The next online program begins 13 September.

and . The next online program begins 13 September. The Certificate in Corporate Aviation Management helps learners develop the leadership and operational acumen vital to corporate aviation personnel and managers. The certificate can be earned by completing Managing the Corporate Aviation Function, Developing Leadership Capability in the Corporate Aviation Function and Leading Change in the Corporate Aviation Function. The next in-person program begins 16 November.

EELL is also accepting applications for The Executive Program, the immersive management program for executives seeking to lead in a complex, ever-changing world. Beginning 5 December and concluding 17 June 2022, The Executive Program includes two, two-week in-person immersion modules on Darden Grounds in Charlottesville and at UVA Darden DC Metro, with virtual modules in-between.

View all available programs and a downloadable program schedule here.

Read more about how Darden Executive Education helps position agile, creative leaders to meet the needs of the marketplace.

Darden Executive Education & Lifelong Learning is provided by the University of Virginia Darden School Foundation.

UVA's Darden School of Business

