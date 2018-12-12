Darden Restaurants' Board Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Darden Restaurants, Inc., (NYSE: DRI) declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on February 1, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2019.

About Darden

Darden is a restaurant company featuring a portfolio of differentiated brands that include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze and Eddie V's. Our people equal our success, and we are proud to employ 180,000 team members in more than 1,700 restaurants. Together, we create memorable experiences for nearly 390 million guests each year in communities across North America. For more information, please visit www.darden.com.

