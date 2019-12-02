Dares For Donations As A Final Push This Moustache Season

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This GivingTuesday, Movember, the leading men's health charity, is challenging participants to do a dare for donations to raise those last-minute, much-needed funds. From half-shaven moustaches to dying their upper lip fur, Movember is asking Mo Bros and Mo Sisters to take it one step further to raise funds and awareness for men's health. Fundraisers are encouraged to find fun and innovative ways to engage donors as an added incentive. The charity is aiming to meet a 1-million-dollar goal on GivingTuesday.

"We're so grateful for all of the efforts of our Mo Bros and Mo Sisters around the country who work tirelessly to fundraise for us. Without them we couldn't do the work we are doing to help change the face of men's health," said US Executive Director, Mark Hedstrom.

Hedstrom continues, "We hope on this final GivingTuesday push we can encourage everyone to offer up a fun dare for donations. Maybe you're willing to recreate an iconic photo of a moustachioed legend and reward donors with signed copies. Get creative. We just want people go the extra mile as we finish another incredible moustache season."

This GivingTuesday, Movember is teaming up with Health House to host a workout class where all proceeds from the event will go back to the organization. Health House is a state-of-the-art rowing fitness studio which recently opened in Los Angeles. Actors Jason O'Mara (The Man In the High Castle), Emma Slater (Dancing With the Stars), Matthew Postlethwaite (Peaky Blinders) and influencer, Kingsley are just a few of the expected talent to attend the charity class.

To help reach Movember's $1 Million GivingTuesday goal, Mastercard and Topgolf are providing an additional incentive. Each time you donate $10 or more on us.Movember.com using a valid Mastercard, Mastercard will give $10 to Movember, up to US$150,000, and Topgolf will give you a $10 play voucher. This will end 12/31/19 or when the maximum $150,000 giving amount is reached, whichever comes first. See full terms and conditions.

To date, Movember has raised $911 million dollars globally and their goal is to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25% and halve the number of deaths from prostate and testicular cancer by 2030. Movember has proudly welcomed nearly six million supporters and helped fund over 1,250 innovative men's health projects across twenty countries.

Movember is committed to changing the face of men's health and is active year-round promoting programs for men. The charity recognizes globally, men are dying six years earlier than women due to preventable or treatable health issues. Movember is committed to ensuring women and men worldwide can have as much time as possible with their dads, brothers, uncles, partners and friends.

About Movember

Movember is the leading global men's health charity. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

In addition to tackling key health issues, Movember is working to encourage men to stay healthy in all areas of their life, with a focus on men staying socially connected and becoming more open to discussing their health and significant moments in their lives.

