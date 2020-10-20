Darin DeWitt Joins U.S. Odgers Berndtson as Partner and Head of Healthcare Services practice

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Odgers Berndtson is pleased to announce that Darin DeWitt has joined the firm as Partner and Head of the Healthcare Services practice.

Darin has more than 20 years of experience in executive search, most recently as a leader of the Life Sciences & Healthcare practice and a member of the Financial Services practice at Caldwell Partners where he focused on building senior management teams for leading and emerging companies and for private equity and venture capital groups.

Steve Potter, CEO of Odgers Berndtson U.S., commented, "Darin is one of the Healthcare industry's top executive search consultants, having recruited senior executives across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. We are thrilled to welcome someone with his extensive experience to the Odgers team. Darin's background gives him an ability to explore our clients' talent needs from both a short- and long-term perspective. And he has a deep understanding of the urgent requirements in this current pandemic to help meet consumer and service providers' needs. We're confident that he'll drive significant growth to our Healthcare Services practice."

Before joining Caldwell Partners, Darin was a principal in Heidrick & Struggles' global Life Sciences and Private Equity practices and was a member of Highland Partners' global Healthcare and Private Equity practices until its acquisition in October 2006.

"I am excited to join Odgers Berndtson during this period of growth. There has never been a greater need for top talent in the Healthcare Services field, and this is a unique opportunity for me to help further develop the firm's brand in this industry. I look forward to working with the Odgers' experienced search professionals to help the firm continue to grow."

Darin will be based in Odgers Los Angeles office.

