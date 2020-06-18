Dario Health to Host Key Opinion Leader Call on Digital Therapeutics for the Management of Diabetes and Other Chronic Conditions

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) call on digital therapeutics for the management of diabetes and other chronic conditions on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will feature a presentation by KOL David Simmons, MD, who will discuss the importance of digital therapeutics as a complement to the current standard of care for the long term management and treatment of patients with diabetes and other chronic diseases. Dr. Simmons will be available to answer questions at the conclusion of the event.

The DarioHealth management team will also discuss its state-of-the-art software as a service (SaaS) technology platform that has been clinically demonstrated to improve long-term health outcomes while lowering costs. Dario offers a holistic, integrated service that combines a proprietary medical device, mobile app, and digital and human coaching that enables real-time data capture and drives therapeutic interventions.

Tuesday, June 23rd @ 10:30amET

David A. Simmons, MD, a highly regarded diabetologist with more than 40 years of diverse experience in the areas of diabetes, metabolism and cardiovascular disease as a researcher, professor, corporate executive and board member. He currently serves as Principal of Metabolic Management Consultants, LLC. Previously, Dr. Simmons served as Vice President, Chief Medical Officer and Board Member at Ascensia Diabetes Care where he provided senior leadership during the transition of the company from a division of Bayer into a stand-alone medical solutions company. His responsibility included Medical Affairs, Clinical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance. Before Ascensia, he served as Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Bayer Diabetes Care from 2007 to 2015. Earlier in his corporate career, Dr. Simmons also directed clinical research teams at Pfizer, Inc. that were involved in the development of atorvastatin (Lipitor®) and Exubera®, as well as other components of Pfizer's cardiometabolic portfolio. From 1983 until 1999, Dr. Simmons served as Fellow, Assistant Professor and Associate Professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. Dr Simmons is an associate of the American Diabetes Association and a past fellow of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia. His research has been published in many peer-reviewed journals, including Science, Diabetologia, Journal of Clinical Investigation, Diabetes Care, Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics, and Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. He serves on the editorial review boards of Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics and Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology. He was the recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Diabetes Service award from the Pennsylvania affiliate of the American Diabetes Association in 1995. Dr. Simmons received his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He completed his internship and residency in internal medicine at Baylor Medical College in Houston and his fellowship in the Diabetes Division at the George S. Cox Research Institute, UPenn School of Medicine.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it states that its SaaS technology platform that has been clinically demonstrated to improve long-term health outcomes while lowering costs. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

