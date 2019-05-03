DarioHealth Announces New Partnership With the American Diabetes Association

ARLINGTON, Virginia, NEW YORK and CAESAREA, Israel, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital therapeutics innovator, DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), today announced that it is partnering with the American Diabetes Association as a Living Red Sponsor of NYC - Step Out®: Walk to Stop Diabetes®.

This partnership advances the ADA's mission to prevent and cure diabetes while improving the lives of all people with the disease.

Dario will publish several studies performed using de-identified data from its broad data base of users, demonstrating the clinical benefits of its Digital Therapeutics (DTx) solution to help improve life with diabetes and achieve clinically-proven results at the ADA's 2019 Scientific Sessions conference in June 2019.

Dario offers a user mobile application to engage and educate its users on topics ranging from diabetes management to healthy nutrition and exercise as well as a platform that allows healthcare professionals to access collected data and to provide recommendations to the individuals they are supporting. Data is collected from devices such as the acclaimed Dario 3-in-1 blood glucose meter and other applications. Dario is an open system accepting connections with third party devices and external health coaches. It delivers aggregated analytics demonstrating the efficacy of its interventions.

Dario's digital platform has delivered tangible results to tens of thousands of users in the U.S. and abroad, and it has received outstanding reviews on the Apple store (4.9 / 5.0 with close to 5,000 reviews) and Google Play (4.3 / 5.0 with more than 2,000 reviews).

"We are honored and humbled to be recognized by the ADA as an organization that can advance the ADA's cause of preventing and curing diabetes," commented Erez Raphael, DarioHealth's CEO. "Dario is striving to use its technology and expertise to engage its users in adopting healthier habits, with scientific-based results."

"There are more than 30 million Americans living with diabetes, including over 2 million here in the state of New York," added Lauren Grosz, Executive Director of the ADA in New York City. "We appreciate Dario's demonstrated commitment to supporting the ADA mission and helping us bend the curve on diabetes."

About the American Diabetes Association

Approximately every 21 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. Nearly half of the American adult population has diabetes or prediabetes, and more than 30 million adults and children are living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization on a mission to prevent and cure diabetes, as well as improve the lives of all people affected by the disease. For nearly 80 years, the ADA has driven discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. Magnifying the urgency of this epidemic, the ADA works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with the illness, those at risk of developing diabetes and the health care professionals who serve them by initiating programs, advocacy and education efforts that can lead to improved health outcomes and quality of life. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org. Information is available in English and Spanish. Join the conversation with the ADA on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people manage their health across the chronic condition spectrum. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by accumulated data, high-quality software and coaching, we developed a novel approach that empowers individuals to adjust their lifestyle in a personalized way. Our Cross Functional Team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Already one of the highest rated diabetes solutions, its user-centric approach is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets.

