DarioHealth Presents New Study Demonstrating Significant Clinical Impact of Personalized Digital Interventions Based on Real-Time Data

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, today announced a new study at the American Association of Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (ADCES) annual conference demonstrating the impact of Dario's intelligent personalization platform.

Dario's latest presentation examined the impact of personalized clinical interventions delivered in real-time through the company's digital therapeutics platform. To understand the potential impact, the study tracked a group of 3,609 Dario members including people with Type 2 diabetes, both insulin and non-insulin dependent, with recent clusters of high blood glucose readings, an indicator of poor health behaviors.

The test group received dynamically personalized communications that consisted of clinical, behavioral and educational content triggered by real-time member data as part of a digital clinical intervention. The personalized messages, developed by clinical professionals, aim to help members improve their health behaviors by raising awareness of medication and lifestyle behaviors, and included educational content and decision support. The ability to deliver these personalized messages at clinically relevant moments, using real-time member data, resulted in better clinical outcomes for the test group.

The research results demonstrated significant reduction in high blood glucose readings versus control group:

19% difference in reduction for all test group members

18% difference in reduction in test group members with Type 2 diabetes

42% difference in reduction in a sub-set of test group members with Type 2 diabetes who were not using insulin treatment

Importantly, the study looked at the test group before and after the personalized intervention, demonstrating a significant difference in the following months. For the Type 2 non-insulin users in particular, the results indicate personalized communications are effectively influencing positive lifestyle behavior change.

"Digital therapeutics delivered with the power of a real-time digital journeys offer a unique opportunity to improve health with the delivery of timely, relevant interventions. Personalizing those interventions to help address poor health behaviors offers great promise to improve self-health management and long-term clinical outcomes," said Yifat Hershcovitz, Scientific and Clinical Director of DarioHealth and lead author of the study.

"Digital therapeutics can play a key role in driving meaningful behavior change when the member experience is truly tailored to follow each person's unique journey. This research is another example of how Dario is able to adapt and respond to our members using a combination of real-time data and clinically-guided, highly personalized interventions to drive healthier behaviors and deliver better results," said Omar Manejwala, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, DarioHealth.

For more information about the ACDES Conference or to access registration and agenda details, visit https://www.adcesmeeting.org.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the research results and that the results demonstrate that personalized interventions help members improve their health behaviors by raising awareness of medication and lifestyle behaviors. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

