DarioHealth Reports Improvement in Glycemic Outcomes With Key Diabetes Findings at the American Diabetes Association's 79th Scientific Sessions

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO), a leading global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company with connected devices, mobile software and large data solutions presented two studies reporting new real-world results at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 79th Scientific Sessions in San Francisco, California.

Yifat Hershcovitz PhD. performed the two studies with Sharon Dar and Eitan Feniger of DarioHealth. The studies provide additional insights on how the use of Dario's mobile applications, within a complete digital therapeutics solution, may promote behavioral modifications and enhanced individual engagement with diabetes management. The study demonstrates how this behavioral change may improve glycemic outcomes sustained for a long period of time.

The studies present a retrospective data evaluation reviewing hundreds of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) active Dario mobile app users.

More specifically, they highlight the following results:

T2D Users of a Digital Diabetes Management System Experienced an Increase of In-Range Glucose Levels Linked to App Engagement. For 4,917 T2D users measuring more than 15 times per month, the average of % in-range readings (70-140 mg/dL) was increased in correlation to app engagement (occurrences of tagging meals, carbs, physical activity). For 833 T2D highly engaged (≥7 times per week) population the ratio of % in-range readings was increased by 10% and sustained for 6 months.

For 4,917 T2D users measuring more than 15 times per month, the average of % in-range readings (70-140 mg/dL) was increased in correlation to app engagement (occurrences of tagging meals, carbs, physical activity). For 833 T2D highly engaged (≥7 times per week) population the ratio of % in-range readings was increased by 10% and sustained for 6 months. Reduction of Blood Glucose Average Under 140mg/dL in People with T2D Using a Digital Diabetes Management. For 1,248 Dario active users with T2D, measuring more than 2 times per day on average for 6 months in a row, reduction of their blood glucose average (BG avg) was observed within the 6-month period. Of that group, 31% (387 users) achieved BG avg of <140 mg/dL (eA1C<6.5) after 3 months, showing a 19% reduction on average from baseline. Subgroup analyses of 568 non-insulin users revealed that 40% (226 users) achieved a BG avg <140 mg/dL after 3 months and sustained it for 6 months.

Furthermore, the research team revaluated extended real-world data for analysis published originally in ADA 2018 titled 'Type 2 Diabetes Users of a Digital Diabetes Management System Experience a Shift from Greater than 180 mg/dL to Normal Glucose Levels with Sustainable Results' for 17,156 active users. The analysis combining 2017 and 2018 data which total in 38,838 T2D active users and more than 3 million measurements showing comparable results to the 11.3% increase in the ratio of normal blood glucose range readings (80-120 mg/dL) and 19.3% reduction in average high blood glucose events (180-400mg/dL).

Olivier Jarry, President and Chief Commercial Officer of DarioHealth, commented, "It is a great honor to present these studies at the ADA's Scientific Sessions. Leveraging a methodological approach, our researchers could demonstrate positive gains in outcomes. Based on the studies, we believe that better engagement clearly leads to better health and improved clinical outcomes. Such engagement stems from years of experience in developing and refining a unique user experience that is encouraging frequent and meaningful interaction with the mobile application."

Erez Raphael, Chief Executive Officer of DarioHealth, commented, "At DarioHealth, we are continuing the journey in setting the standards in the Digital Therapeutics industry to provide self-management excellence. These studies, involving large real-world populations, create further evidence of the benefits that our platform provides to our users. We are utilizing real-world data and redefining the way we think about chronic conditions management."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing the way people manage their health across the chronic condition spectrum. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we developed a novel approach that empowers individuals to adjust their lifestyle in a personalized way. Our Cross Functional Team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Already one of the highest rated Diabetes solutions, its user-centric approach is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets.

