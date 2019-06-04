DarioHealth Signs New Functional Medicine Clinic to Its Digital Diabetes Platform

Functional Medicine Center of Fort Collins, in Fort Collins, CO will incorporate Dario's digital diabetes platform to its health and wellness improvement programs

NEW YORK, CAESAREA, Israel and FORT COLLINS, Colorado, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global #digitaltherapeutics innovator DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) today announced an agreement with Functional Medicine Center of Fort Collins, based in Fort Collins, CO (https://functionalmedicinefortcollins.com/).

Functional Medicine Center of Fort Collins was founded by Dr. Galyardt, a Functional Medicine Doctor and world recognized speaker in neurofeedback and brain regeneration. Functional Medicine takes a whole-body approach to healing and is all about thinking and linking together all the biological systems of a person, instead of blaming and taming. Dr. Galyardt and his team develop highly personalized plans around each person, dealing with diet, lifestyle modifications, supplements or other modalities - not a one-size fits all drug or dietary plan.

Enters Dario and its highly engaging application that records multiple components of lifestyle as well as medication usage and their impact on major biomarkers such as blood glucose or blood pressure. This unique, closed loop allows each person to understand exactly how each component impacts their body. Dario's application does not focus on averages or standard charts, but on the exact parameters resulting from the everyday actions of this particular person.

According to Dr. Galyardt, "Uncovering the underlying causes of your symptoms is the key to returning your body to health. Blood glucose is a major indicator of body functions. Understanding in real time how it is affected by diet, exercise and other factors is essential in my practice. This is why I advise my patients to use Dario to record their blood glucose levels and all their lifestyle information, to help them understand how their mind and body work together. Actually, in my upcoming book 'Your blood glucose does not lie,' I demonstrate how this happens and how anyone may regain control of their life by adopting healthier habits uniquely personalized to them. I am looking forward to disseminating this knowledge through the lectures that I regularly deliver."

"Chronic illnesses are a major driver of healthcare costs and result from many factors, aggravated by imbalances in someone's lifestyle. Functional medicine, supported by a highly-engaging set of applications and devices like Dario, helps patients regain control of their life, their way," commented Erez Raphael, CEO of DarioHealth. "Dario, a clinically proven digital therapeutics platform, provides the tools to entice the users to get interested in their health, modify their habits and ultimately reduce or delay the impact of diabetes and its complications."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO ) is a leading global Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing the way people manage their health across the chronic condition spectrum. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we developed a novel approach that empowers individuals to adjust their lifestyle in a personalized way. Our Cross Functional Team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Already one of the highest rated diabetes solutions, its user-centric approach is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. (the "Company") related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate," or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company states that Functional medicine, supported by a highly-engaging set of applications and devices like Dario, helps patients regain control of their life, their way and that Dario provides the tools to entice the users to get interested in their health, modify their habits and ultimately reduce or delay the impact of diabetes and its complications, it is using forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

