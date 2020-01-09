DarioHealth Strengthens Management Team With Appointment of Digital Health Veteran Rick Anderson as President and General Manager, North America

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) ("DarioHealth" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the global digital therapeutics market, announced today the appointment of Richard Anderson as its President and General Manager of North America, effective January 13, 2020. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Erez Raphael, Mr. Anderson will be responsible for both operational and commercial development, focusing primarily on the U.S. market. His appointment marks a key inflection point, supporting DarioHealth's strategic initiatives in the business-to-business (B2B) channel. This is one of many organizational changes that emphasize our focus on this large market. In conjunction with Mr. Anderson's appointment, DarioHealth will transition Olivier Jarry to serve as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development.

"Richard is a seasoned strategic, results-driven leader who brings experience in both operations and commercialization, with significant expertise in the B2B channel. We are pleased to welcome him to the leadership team of DarioHealth," said Erez Raphael, CEO of DarioHealth. "He has a strong track record of selling data and technology-driven products that help health plans and other payors with performance-based solutions. Specifically, in his prior role as President and COO of Catasys, Inc. (Nasdaq: CATS), Richard built and led the team that was successful in implementing full performance-based pricing with health plans in the U.S. We believe that this is particularly relevant to DarioHealth as we are providing data driven software, hardware, and services solutions for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cardiovascular health that can be offered under similar economic models. Rick's experience, coupled with his leadership will be a key factor in helping DarioHealth acquire new business, scale up existing business lines and deliver new solutions for chronic conditions across our platform."

"I am excited to join DarioHealth, which has established itself as a leader in the digital health market during this period of explosive growth," said Mr. Anderson. "I was attracted to working with DarioHealth given its unique capabilities in delivering cost-effective personalized evidence-based, digital therapeutic interventions across the chronic condition spectrum. With a platform that drives high customer engagement and clinical efficacy, DarioHealth is well positioned to lower healthcare costs across the system. I believe in DarioHealth's ability to drive value by providing payers, providers, and consumers the tools, technology, data analytics and support needed to manage chronic conditions every day. I look forward to working alongside DarioHealth's leadership team and building on these initiatives to drive future growth."

Richard Anderson comes to DarioHealth from Catasys, Inc., where he spent over 10 years cultivating its business. He ultimately served as President, Chief Operating Officer and was a member of its board of directors. In his role, Richard built and scaled a business that generated tens of millions of dollars in recurring revenue. Under Richard's leadership, Catasys signed agreements with a few of the largest health plans in the U.S. Prior to Catasys, from 2005-2008, he was a Senior Executive Vice President of Hythiam, Inc., a predecessor company of Catasys, Inc. He also previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of Clearant, Inc., a biotechnology company from 1999 to 2005. Prior to Clearant, from 1999-2001, he was the Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director of Intellect Capital Group, a venture consulting firm.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading, global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing the way people with chronic conditions manage their health. By delivering evidence-based interventions that are driven by data, high-quality software and coaching, we empower individuals to make healthy adjustments to their daily lifestyle choices to improve their overall health. Our cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science and software technology to deliver highly engaging therapeutic interventions. Dario is one of the highest-rated diabetes solutions in the market, and its user-centric MyDario™ mobile app is loved by tens of thousands of consumers around the globe. DarioHealth is rapidly moving into new chronic conditions and geographic markets, using a performance-based approach to improve the health of users managing chronic disease. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, please go to: http://mydario.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when the Company discusses its belief that Mr. Anderson's experience and leadership will be a key factor in helping DarioHealth acquire new business, scale up existing business lines and deliver new solutions for chronic conditions across its platform, the belief that with a platform that drives high customer engagement and clinical efficacy, DarioHealth is well positioned to lower healthcare costs across the system and the belief in DarioHealth's ability to drive value by providing payers, providers, and consumers with the tools, technology, data analytics and support needed to manage chronic conditions every day. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Contact:

Claudia Levi

Content & Communications Manager

claudia@mydario.com

+1-347-767-4220

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Picciano

MPicciano@lifesciadvisors.com

+1-646-335-6674

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.

Related Links

http://mydario.com/

