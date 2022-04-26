Dark Analytics Market size worth $ 2.24 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 35.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Dark Analytics Market is majorly driven by aspects such as extracting insights for decision-making through real-time analysis of the key business operations including sales, manufacturing, and distribution trends

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Dark Analytics Market" By Analytics Type (Predictive, Prescriptive, Diagnostic And Descriptive), By End-User Vertical (Retail & E-commerce, BSFI, Healthcare), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Dark Analytics Market size was valued at USD 0.27 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.24 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 35.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Dark Analytics Market Overview

The Dark Analytics Market is majorly driven by aspects such as extracting insights for making decisions through real-time analysis of the key business operations including sales, manufacturing, and allocation trends. Moreover, factors such as gaining insight from and making the most of every data point, saving funds and resources in accessing complex data, increasing efficiency in terms of time, and assisting in the reduction of dark data accumulation by converting it into valuable real-time information are anticipated to fuel the growth of the market.

Internet access and devices enable organizations to obtain relevant data, such as customer behavior in retail outlets, real-time marketing analysis, sensor-driven decision analytics, and immediate control response in complex automated systems. Technology that connects businesses and governments to all smart prospects, such as smart urban, transportation, smart healthcare, and smart energy. As an outcome, the rapid adaptation of IoT in vertical markets including BFSI, universal health care, industrial production, and others is projected to boost for dark analytics to produce significant information from dark data. Dark details can be obtained in the form of emails, video files, messages, audio, images, and other layouts. It is exceptionally hard for data analysts to maintain, regulate, and clean this dark data.

Key Developments

In February 2021 , Google has acquired Halli Labs , a four-month-old Bengaluru-based start-up that develops artificial intelligence and machine learning options.

, Google has acquired , a four-month-old Bengaluru-based start-up that develops artificial intelligence and machine learning options. In June 2020 , Apple has acquired Lattice Data, a company that uses an AI-enabled interface to discover and generate unstructured data into structured data.

Key Players

The major players in the market are IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Amazon Web Services, Micro Focus, Dell EMC, AvePoint, Teradata, Symantec, SAS.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Dark Analytics Market On the basis of Analytics Type, End-User Vertical, and Geography.

Dark Analytics Market, By Analytics Type

Predictive



Prescriptive



Diagnostic And Descriptive

Dark Analytics Market, By End-User Vertical

Retail & E-commerce



BSFI



Healthcare



Government



Telecommunications



Others

Dark Analytics Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

