Dark Chocolate Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.29 % from 2020 to 2025 | 32% of Growth to Originate from Europe |17000+ Technavio Reports

The dark chocolate market covers the following areas:

Dark Chocolate Market - Driver

The health benefits of dark chocolate are notably driving the dark chocolate market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The dark chocolate market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on market growth.

Dark Chocolate Market - Challenge

Many commodities are used to produce dark chocolates, and cocoa is the key ingredient. Other ingredients such as sugar, dairy products, nuts, and maize sweeteners are also used in dark chocolate production. The commodity market drives the prices for all the mentioned raw materials. It sets the prices based on demand and supply, resulting in varying commodity prices at different periods. The biggest price factor is the cost of cocoa. The production of cocoa butter is complex and expensive. Thus, any disruption in the supply of cocoa eventually results in fluctuating prices of dietary chocolates. Supply fluctuations result from several factors, including civil and political unrest, labor issues, and the effect of weather, diseases, and pests on crop yields. The limited supply of cocoa, coupled with the rise in the price of cocoa, will hinder the market's growth. It will also affect the prices of raw materials, thereby posing a challenge to the growth of the market in focus.

Dark Chocolate Market - Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the dark chocolate market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Technavio report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

Companies Mentioned

The dark chocolate market is fragmented and the vendors are distinguishing their offerings through their unique selling point (USP) and promoting the same in an effective manner to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Blommer Chocolate Co.

Ferrero International SA

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

Lindt and Sprungli ( USA ) Inc.

) Inc. Mars Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Migros Cooperatives

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestle SA

The Hershey Co.

Dark Chocolate Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.69 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Belgium, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Blommer Chocolate Co., Ferrero International SA, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Lindt and Sprungli (USA) Inc., Mars Inc., Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Migros Cooperatives, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, and The Hershey Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

