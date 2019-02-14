Dark Cubed Acquires Fenris IV Incorporated

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark Cubed today announces the acquisition of Fenris IV Incorporated, a Charlottesville, Virginia-based cyber security company focused on delivering cyber security services to highly regulated small and midsize businesses. Fenris IV Incorporated brings to Dark Cubed an experienced security operations team of leaders and analysts and a technology stack delivered as a cloud-based service, eliminating the need for expensive on-premise hardware/software solutions. Dark Cubed customers now have access to endpoint protection, device enumeration, security event monitoring, vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, phishing tests, and training, in addition to the robust threat protection solutions already available from Dark Cubed.

The acquisition of Fenris IV Incorporated by Dark Cubed brings together a uniquely experienced leadership team and world-class engineering and development teams that have addressed the security challenges of some of the world's largest organizations and are committed to bringing those lessons learned to small and midsize companies. Dark Cubed CEO and Founder Vince Crisler and Chief Technology Officer Bryan Richardson are joined by Fenris IV Incorporated CEO Peter Clay who is the Chief Operating Officer of the new organization. Clay previously was the Chief Information Security Officer for Deloitte's Federal Practice and has served as CISO at multiple companies including cybersecurity startup Invotas which was sold to FireEye in 2016.

Dark Cubed's team focuses on addressing one of today's most significant business problems for small and midsize business who represent the largest part of the US supply chain:, the lack of access to affordable and effective cybersecurity solutions. Because of their vast scope, small businesses are the target of 43% of all cyber attacks in the US, a number that Score.org forecasts to grow. With the acquisition of Fenris IV Incorporated, Dark Cubed expands its small and midsize business offerings to bring rapidly deployable, affordable technology and services in the areas of threat management, incident response, vulnerability management, asset management, compliance and beyond. To accelerate its market expansion, Dark Cubed is actively building channel partnerships with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and will be expanding its national channel program for MSP's throughout the upcoming months. In addition, Dark Cubed recently announced a strategic partnership with the IoT platform company Pepper to raise awareness about security and privacy vulnerabilities plaguing connected smart home devices.

Vince Crisler , CEO, Dark Cubed, said: "The timing is perfect for the Fenris and Dark Cubed teams to come together to accelerate our offerings in the marketplace and provide increased security without the traditional friction and high cost. Our customers will reap the benefits of this acquisition immediately as we integrate the Fenris offerings with our existing SaaS platform."

Pete Clay , CEO, Fenris IV Incorporated, said: "When I first learned about Dark Cubed, I was blown away by what they had developed in such a short time. Their capability far exceeds what I have seen at companies ten times their size. As Vince and I started discussing our shared vision for the future, combining forces became the obvious choice. Our team is excited about this acquisition and we look forward to rapid growth in 2019."

About Dark Cubed: Dark Cubed is an Alexandria, Virginia-based company innovating within the cyber security market through a focus on effective, scalable cyber solutions for small and midsized companies. The company offers a low-friction, low-cost, highly-scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to deliver enterprise-grade security capabilities to customers at a fraction of the cost of other solutions on the market. Learn more about Dark Cubed at https://www.darkcubed.com .

