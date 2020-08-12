Dark Cubed Receives Patent for Anonymous Network Threat Detection and Prevention Capability

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dark3, Inc. ("Dark Cubed"), an innovative Cybersecurity Software as a Service Company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent 10,735,455 entitled "System for anonymously detecting and blocking threats within a telecommunications network." The patent covers the design and implementation of a revolutionary capability to facilitate real-time cybersecurity protection across a large number of networks while enabling all participants to remain fully anonymous.

This functionality is currently in use today within the United States Department of Defense to provide fully functional two-way cybersecurity threat intelligence sharing, threat detection and analytics, and threat hunting for the Defense Industrial Base ("DIB"). The ability to provide these capabilities has been an elusive and expensive challenge for the DoD prior to Dark Cubed's innovative approach. The need for the expansion of these capabilities was highlighted in the March 2020 Cyberspace Solarium Commission (CSC) Report, where it is stated: "Congress should require Defense Industrial Base (DIB) participation in threat intelligence sharing programs (6.2.1) and threat hunting on DIB networks (6.2.2)."

Dark Cubed was founded to bring simplicity, automation, and ease of use to cybersecurity for businesses of all sizes. Vince Crisler, former CISO of the White House, created Dark Cubed to reduce the cost and complexity associated with providing real-time cybersecurity protection to small businesses and large, complex enterprises alike to a novel approach to automation and machine-to-machine communications. "With our unique approach, we can provide the value of an enterprise-grade security operations center at a fraction of the price, and make it work for organizations of all sizes, without requiring impossible investments in talent or overly complex software tools."

Vince Crisler, CEO of Dark Cubed celebrated the accomplishment saying "this is such an exciting time for our team." He explained that his dream was always to create a cybersecurity software that any business could benefit from because "99% of businesses are priced out of the cybersecurity market." He went further to state "I am also incredibly excited about our ability to help the DoD solve one of the most strategic cybersecurity challenges of our time, enabling real-time cybersecurity protection for the DIB without running afoul of privacy and legal concerns, a functionality that we can uniquely provide through our patented anonymization capabilities."

Dark Cubed is an Alexandria, Virginia-based company innovating in the cybersecurity market through a focus on effective, scalable cyber solutions for small and midsized companies. The company offers a low-friction, low-cost, highly-scalable software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to deliver enterprise-grade security capabilities to customers at a fraction of the cost of other solutions on the market.

