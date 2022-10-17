Dark Fiber Market Size to Grow by USD 3.94 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dark fiber market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying inorganic and organic growth strategies to compete in the market. The competition among vendors is high due to evolving standards, significant changes in smart technologies, rising product awareness among end users, and product launches. Vendors are focusing on launching new and innovative products, cost-effective production cycles, and technological developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026

The dark fiber market size is expected to grow by USD 3.94 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.34% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Scope

The dark fiber market report includes the following areas:

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Service

Long-haul Services



Short-haul Services



Colocation Facilities Services

Type

Multi-mode



Single-mode

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Service Segment

The long-haul services segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to factors such as the rising investments in long-haul dark fiber network infrastructure to expand network capacity using dark fiber connectivity.

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Regional Analysis

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the implementation of automation, increasing investments in smart city initiatives, the rise in the use of IoT, and the growing use of social networking platforms. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe and APAC. The US is the key country for the dark fiber market in North America.

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

AT and T Inc., AiNET, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Crown Castle International Corp, Conterra Ultra Broadband LLC, Eurofiber Nederland B.V., Fatbeam LLC, DataWeb BV, FiberLight LLC, Fibrenoire Inc., GTT Communications Inc., Frontier Communications Parent Inc, Neos Network Ltd, Lumen Technologies Inc., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd, NTT Communications Corp., Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC, Verizon Communications Inc., and Zayo Group LLC are among some of the major market participants.

Dark Fiber Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the dark fiber market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the size of the dark fiber market and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dark fiber market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of the dark fiber market vendors

Dark Fiber Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.45 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AiNET, AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc, Conterra Ultra Broadband LLC, Crown Castle International Corp, DataWeb BV, Eurofiber Nederland B.V., Fatbeam LLC, FiberLight LLC, Fibrenoire Inc., Frontier Communications Parent Inc, GTT Communications Inc., Lumen Technologies Inc., Neos Network Ltd, NTT Communications Corp., Sterlite Power Transmission Ltd, Verizon Communications Inc., Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC, and Zayo Group LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Communication Services Market Reports

Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 76: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 88: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 92: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

