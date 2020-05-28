Dark Fiber Network Market Size Worth $11.22 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 12%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dark fiber network market size is estimated to reach USD 11.22 billion by 2027, according to the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. The market has emerged as a sustainable solution for various organizations that are focusing on enhanced communication and network management. Continuously increasing penetration of internet services, over the period, has paved the way for the high demand for internet bandwidth. This demand is expected to remain rampant over the forecast period. This is the most significant factor driving the market growth. The market is strongly supported by companies with high reliance on internet connectivity. These networks are highly beneficial for organizations with a high volume of data flow in their operation. These benefits include reduced network latency, scalability, reliability, and enhanced security.

Key suggestions from the report:

The significant benefits of DWDM include an increase in bandwidth of the optical fiber, high-quality internet performance, lightning-fast internet, and secure and powerful network

Telecommunication is anticipated to present promising growth prospects due to growing adoption of the 5G technology in communication and data transmission services

Medical and military and aerospace application segments are poised to witness significant growth, attributed to increasing adoption of optic technology devices

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth owing to technological advancements and large-scale adoption of the technology in IT and telecommunication and administrative sector

Read 250 page research report with ToC on "Dark Fiber Networks Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Fiber Type (Single Mode, Multi-mode), By Network Type (Metro, Long-haul), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dark-fiber-networks-market

In fiber-optic communications, fiber optic cables that are not yet put in service by a provider or carrier, are termed as dark or unlit fiber. Network communications and telecom usually use the network. In regular fiber networks, information is sent through the cables in light pulses. Whereas, dark fiber networks are known to be 'dark' as no light or data is transmitted from it.

Dark fiber networks can be installed and set-up using point-to-multipoint or point-to-point configurations. Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexing (DWDM) is an essential factor for the improvement and development of dark fiber networks. DWDM occurs when many data signals are transmitted using the same optical fiber at the same time. Although these signals are transmitted around the same time, they are transmitted at separate and unique wavelengths to keep these data signals separate. The significant benefits of DWDM include an increase in bandwidth of the optical fiber, high-quality internet performance, lightning-fast internet, and secure and powerful network.

Dark fiber networks are not just used for business purposes but can be installed beneath land and oceans. Some of the interesting uses cases of dark fiber include earthquake research and to monitor permafrost. Some of the disadvantages include high initial cost and loss of time in setting up your infrastructure and high repairing and maintenance costs. Similarly, large dark fiber networks are currently available at metropolitan cities only and yet to at small cities and towns.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dark fiber network market based on fiber type, network type, application, and region:

Dark Fiber Network Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Single Mode



Multi-mode

Dark Fiber Network Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Metro



Long-haul

Dark Fiber Network Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Telecom



Oil & Gas



Military & Aerospace



BFSI



Medical



Railway



Others

Dark Fiber Network Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



France





Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players in the Dark Fiber Network Market

AT&T Intellectual Property



Colt Technology Services Group Limited



Comcast, Consolidated Communications



GTT Communications, Inc.



Level 3 Communications, Inc. (CenturyLink, Inc.)



NTT Communications Corporation



Verizon Communications, Inc.



Windstream Communications



Zayo Group, LLC

Find more research reports on Next Generation Technologies Industry, by Grand View Research:

Dairy Herd Management Market – Increasing demand for milk and milk products such as cream, butter, and cheese is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for milk and milk products such as cream, butter, and cheese is anticipated to boost the market over the forecast period. Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market – Increasing penetration of e-commerce and social media leads to a huge growth in data volume. Due to rapid growth in the volume of data, the need for high-speed processors has also increased, which is positively influencing the growth of the market.

Increasing penetration of e-commerce and social media leads to a huge growth in data volume. Due to rapid growth in the volume of data, the need for high-speed processors has also increased, which is positively influencing the growth of the market. Digital Payment Market – Increased use of smartphones, coupled with high internet penetration, is expected to propel the market over the forecast period.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.