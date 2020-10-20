Darla Morse, Former CIO of SeaWorld, Inspire Brands and CKE to join PAAS Leadership Team

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PAAS, an innovator in Technology Spend Analytics, hired Darla Morse, a renowned leader in the Technology Industry, to lead Supplier Relationships & serve as an Executive Director on the Advisory Board to PAAS clients.

Darla Morse has an extensive background leading complex projects supporting Technology Transformation for large Corporations like Disney, SeaWorld, Inspire Brands (Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Sonic Drive-In, Arby's, Rusty Taco, etc…) and CKE Restaurants (Carl's Jr., Hardee's, etc..) and has advised a large number of companies on their IT Strategies. At PAAS, she will not only provide direction to the internal strategy of the company but also advise Customers on how to accelerate the reduction of their Technology Spend.

PAAS' flagship SaaS platform, PAAS360, involves an Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform and Human-Based Computation (HBC) to accelerate the prediction of the best optimal price for technology products & services. In addition to the prediction of savings, PAAS360 offers the following (4) modules: 1). contract management 2). spend analysis 3). spend forecast 4). supplier savings.

"After having spent my career helping companies optimize their technology costs and drive continued innovation, I am now eager to leverage my experience to help companies achieve the same type of outcome – and more, using the power of the PAAS360 platform," said Morse. "Companies have needed a service based on data analytics that provides a more comprehensive financial model enabling them to drive value to the bottom line. Frankly, which CIO nowadays could say no to a service guaranteeing a minimum ROI of 5X?" added Morse.

"Darla's network and experience with Technology Suppliers is remarkable, and she comes highly recommended by Oracle, Dell, Cisco and many other suppliers. With Darla, adding such a depth of trusted human capital will immediately elevate Supplier Relationships for our PAAS clients!" – Eric Cunningham, Founder & CEO of PAAS

PAAS came about from the necessity of companies to focus on their core strategic information technology strategy and bring in experts to handle the strategic and tactical procurement activities in support of IT executive leadership. PAAS is committed to delivering innovative solutions & expertise that connect the suppliers and customers to operationalize all of their Technology investments at the best commercial terms. Their combined experience in Procurement, IT leadership, and IT Sales leadership gives PAAS a unique value proposition for negotiating the complexities of IT agreements.

For more information, visit www.paasadvisors.com

