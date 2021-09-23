Darlene Donovan Joins Embrey Management Services As VP of Operations & Business Development

She brings more than 30 years of operational leadership experience to the job and specializes in evaluating and maximizing asset performance, new construction development and leasing, financial analysis and underwriting and due diligence review. Her management expertise includes a variety of asset types from conventional, high-rise and mixed-use to affordable and senior housing and REO/receivership, with most of her career spent in Houston.

"Embrey Management Services manages properties built by Embrey and third-party clients," said Allyson McKay, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of EMS. "The broad base of experience that Darlene brings to us is a perfect fit as we expand Embrey properties and our third-party client base. We are delighted to have her join our team."

McKay said that she and Donovan will focus together on growing the third-party management by strengthening current relationships, strategically seeking new partnerships and by sharing Embrey's approach to operational excellence, which has earned a reputation as one of the best-in-class managers in the industry.

"Embrey has proven that it knows how to create and manage properties where people want to be," said Donovan. "I'm looking forward to adding my skills and ideas to an already strong team."

She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and is a Certified Apartment Manager, a Tax Credit Specialist and is pursuing her Certified Property Management designation from the Institute for Real Estate Management.

Click https://www.embreydc.com/manage to find out more about Embrey's third-party multifamily management services, or contact [email protected] or [email protected]

About Embrey Partners

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners, LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed more than 44,000 apartments and over 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector, with more than 6,000 units under construction or in development. www.embreydc.com

