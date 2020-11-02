Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 to discuss the Company's third quarter 2020 financial results. The teleconference will begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and will be hosted by Mr. Randall Stuewe, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Mr. Brad Phillips, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, the Company will have a slide presentation available to augment management's formal remarks, which will be accessible via the investor relations section of the Company's website. The related press release will be issued after the market closes on November 3, 2020.

Due to historically high call volume, the company is offering participants the opportunity to register in advance for the conference through the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149629/dc6cb7deec

Registered participants will receive an email with a calendar reminder and a dial-in number and PIN that will allow them immediate access to the call on November 4, 2020

Participants who do not wish to pre-register for the call may dial in using 844-868-8847 (U.S. callers), or 412-317-6593 (international callers), and ask for the "Darling Ingredients" call. A replay will be available two hours after completion of the call through November 11, 2020. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (U.S. callers), 855-669-9658 (Canada) and 412-317-0088 (International callers) and reference passcode 10149629. The live webcast and archived replay also can be accessed on the Company's web site at http://ir.darlingii.com.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 275 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com. For more information on Darling's ESG efforts, visit http://www.darlingii.com/csr.

