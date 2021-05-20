Darling Ingredients' Rousselot Brand Launches GelDAT, First ever purified and phenol-functionalized gelatin

IRVING, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced that its Rousselot brand, the global leader of collagen-based solutions, expands its range of purified, pharmaceutical grade, modified gelatins with the launch of X-Pure® GelDAT – Gelatin Desaminotyrosine. Created in response to customer's demand to overcome the barriers encountered in clinical translation, this is the first, readily available biomaterial of its kind. X-Pure® GelDAT offers guaranteed purity and consistency at scale, vital to the successful development of biomedical applications used in the human body.

X-Pure® GelDAT - A powerful alternative to GelTYR

Until now, one of the go-to products for researchers requiring a biomaterial more adhesive than GelMA - Gelatin Methacryloyl, was GelTYR - Gelatin Tyramine. However, GelTYR has several limitations, most notably its irreproducibility and the lack of a scalable production process. The chemical reactions required to make GelTYR lead to uncontrollable side reactions, which can significantly delay product development and negatively impact the likelihood of success.

Dr. Jeff Daelman, Business Development Manager at Rousselot Biomedical said, "Based on our extensive experience and scientific expertise in modified gelatins, we created a versatile, effective and scalable alternative to GelTYR. Rousselot® Biomedical delivered a tailored X-Pure® GelDAT solution, from customer's initial briefing into pre-clinical trials in less than a year!"

Customization and consistency

Rousselot's proprietary, scalable process means products with customized functionalities can be produced in a standardized, purified, traceable and consistent manner. Rousselot offers the best of both worlds: a customized yet consistent product on which both researchers and large pharmaceutical manufacturers can rely.

"Rousselot's X-Pure® GelDAT's research grade is functionally equivalent to the GMP grade material, so researchers have less risk of having to re-validate their biomaterial prior to clinical trials. Compromising on quality in early research can also cause significant scale-up issues and delays in preparation for clinical trials. X-Pure® GelDAT can be used throughout every development phase," said Dr. Daelman.

Unique adhesive properties for a range of specific biomedical applications

New X-Pure GelDAT is a unique addition to the Rousselot portfolio because of its phenolic modification that grants superior adhesion properties to human tissues and because it can be cross-linked by both enzymatic reaction or photo-induction. These characteristics allow its combination with other biomaterials for the creation of more versatile and complex structures for drug delivery, tissue engineering, organ-on-a-chip and complex wound dressing applications

Dr. Daelman concluded, "This is an exciting time for the biomedical sector as highly purified and reliable gelatin-based materials unlock the potential for new innovations. We are excited to collaborate with customers and to jointly develop new gelatin-based solutions, that have a positive impact in these promising fields of research. We will be sharing more insights and information during this year's BIO Digital 2021."

About Rousselot Biomedical

To learn more about X-Pure®, and for partnership enquiries, please contact the Rousselot Biomedical team here.

As the most recent strategic segment within Rousselot, a world leading manufacturer of collagen-based solutions, we have drawn upon 130 years of worldwide expertise and proven track record of pharmaceutical gelatins and collagens to develop X-Pure®, an innovative range of purified (modified) gelatins and collagens. Offering unique advantages to assure performance, quality and safety, X-Pure is backed by strong scientific data and on-going research. Rousselot Biomedical is committed to engineer, accelerate and scale superior products helping transform ideas into biomedical solutions around the world using our scientific expertise and collaborative approach to support end-to-end partnerships and to advance medical science. For more information please visit: www.rousselot.com/biomedical

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is a world leading producer of organic ingredients, generating a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. Darling Ingredients named one of the 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders in 2021, to learn more Darling Ingredients: The greenest Company on the planet - 50 Sustainability & Climate Leaders (50climateleaders.com) . The Company sells its ingredients around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 290 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com.

