Darling Ingredients' Rousselot Brand Launches MSC-Certified Marine Collagen Peptides

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today announced that its Rousselot brand, the global leader of collagen-based solutions, introduces Peptan® Marine collagen peptides at the virtual Beauty & Skincare Formulation Conference 2021. Sourced from 100% wild-caught marine white fish and certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), this solution can help beauty and nutrition brands differentiate and expand their portfolio with sustainably sourced, premium nutricosmetics and dietary supplements. Produced in the state-of-the-art Rousselot facilities in France, Peptan® Marine can help manufacturers deliver high-quality, safe, sustainable and fully traceable marine collagen solutions that integrate with today's conscientious consumers' purchasing preferences.

The launch comes as a rising number of consumers are looking for fish collagen beauty and dietary supplement products. While the aquaculture fish collagen segment remains strong, sustainably sourced marine solutions are also gaining in popularity. This evolving demand for marine collagen is driven by its 'premium' appeal, as well as the rapidly growing trend for more sustainable lifestyles. People with specific dietary requirements, like pescatarians or those that don't eat certain types of meat for religious reasons, are also accelerating growth in this space.

Achieving stand-out appeal with Peptan® Marine

With Peptan® Marine, producers can meet all these consumer needs and preferences. With the trusted MSC blue label, this solution addresses the emerging consumer interest in and preference for sustainable and fully traceable fishing practices that safeguard the health and biodiversity of the world's oceans. And these newly launched, non-GMO collagen peptides are also compliant with EU and US regulations regarding antibiotics, hormones, preservatives, heavy metals and toxins, and hold IFS and HACCP production certifications.

"Balancing the use of farm-raised and fully traceable wild-caught fish collagen can help brands ensure the sustainability of our oceans and provide premium collagen products to a growing population," highlights Dr. Sara De Pelsmaeker, Global Business Development, Rousselot Health & Nutrition.

"We are proud to introduce MSC-certified ocean white fish collagen peptides, which complement our well-known farm-raised fish collagen range, supporting our customers in meeting evolving consumer and market requirements in the competitive nutricosmetic and dietary supplements segments. By leveraging our world-class expertise, renowned brand and end-to-end support, brands can sustainably upgrade their offering and bring industry-leading products with the highest environmental, ethical and quality standards to market quickly."

Joining forces to reach further together

Peptan® is the world's leading collagen peptides brand and its popularity is rapidly growing across the globe among beauty seekers, healthy agers, and sports enthusiasts and professionals. With the Peptan co-branding program and Rousselot's broad range of scientific, application and regulatory expert services, manufacturers can kickstart their product and increase brand visibility, ultimately building consumer trust and loyalty.

To find out more about how Peptan® Marine can help you create strong consumer appeal and facilitate growth, join us at the virtual Beauty & Skincare Formulation Conference or visit rousselot.com/health.

Editor's note:

Rousselot is the global leader of collagen-based solutions for the food, health and nutrition, biomedical and pharmaceutical sectors. Working in partnership with our global customer base, we deliver advanced ingredient solutions that enable innovation, excite today's consumers, and contribute to public health. Through our state-of-the-art operations, extensive technical expertise and sustained scientific research, we help our customers achieve their goals, create world-class products, and we "Reach further together". Rousselot is a brand of Darling Ingredients.

About Darling

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is one of the world's leading producers of organic ingredients, producing a wide array of sustainable protein and fat products while being one of the largest producers of renewable clean energy. With operations on five continents, Darling collects waste streams from the agri-food industry, repurposing into specialty ingredients, such as hydrolyzed collagen, edible and feed-grade fats, animal proteins and meals, plasma, pet food ingredients, fuel feedstocks, and green bioenergy. The Company sells its products around the globe and works to strengthen our promise for a better tomorrow, creating product applications for health, nutrients and bioenergy while optimizing our services to the food chain. Darling is a 50% joint partner in Diamond Green Diesel (DGD), North America's largest renewable diesel manufacturer, currently producing approximately 275 million gallons of renewable diesel annually which products reduce Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by up to 85% compared to fossil fuels. For additional information, visit the Company's website at http://www.darlingii.com. For more information on Darling's ESG efforts, visit http://www.darlingii.com/csr.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for the development of our business. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release.

For More Information, contact:

Rousselot - Caroline Brochard-Garnier, Director Communications & PR

Tel: +33 1 46 67 87 27

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations - Jim Stark, VP, Investor Relations,

Tel: +972-281-4823,

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Darling Ingredients Inc.

Related Links

http://www.darlingii.com

