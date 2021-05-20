Darrell Kelley Calls Out the Cops on Systemic Racism

Systemic Racism is the brand new single and is a meaningful RnB track. To fully express the song's meaning, pleasant vocals make listeners pay attention to the lyrics.

Systemic Racism starts with synths, and when the vocals kick in, they grab the listener's attention immediately. The song gives listeners over 3 minutes of enjoyment because of the whole mood of the track and lyrics coming right from the singer's soul, that makes this track an example of a great track.

To sum up, Systemic Racism is an amazing song that will stay on repeat for a long time.

https://youtu.be/Rgp6vyTi_Y8

Follow Darrell Kelley on Ig: darrellkelleyofficial

www.darrellkelleyofficial.com

SOURCE Viral Records LLC

