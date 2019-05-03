Darren Birkelbach Appointed President Of American International Chemical, LLC

NORWALK, Conn., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Hinnant, CEO of LBB Specialties LLC, announced that effective May 15, Darren J. Birkelbach will become President of American International Chemical, LLC ("AIC"), a subsidiary of LBB Specialties.

Mr. Birkelbach joins AIC after a successful tenure at Brenntag Specialties, where he played a key role in the company's growth since its inception. A seasoned industry executive with over 25 years of experience in specialty chemical distribution, Mr. Birkelbach brings broad functional expertise to AIC. Prior to joining Brenntag, Mr. Birkelbach spent thirteen years in the specialties industry at Mineral and Pigment Solutions and Crozier Nelson, with responsibilities spanning operations to sales. He earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting, with a minor in Marketing, from the Stephen F. Austin State University. Throughout his career, he has consistently driven transformative business growth in diverse roles that include sales and marketing, operations and finance.

Mr. Hinnant stated, "The Board of LBB Specialties and I are thrilled to appoint such a highly qualified individual to this role. We have the utmost confidence that Darren has the talent and leadership capabilities to take AIC to great heights."

Mr. Birkelbach commented, "I am excited to join the LBB Specialties and AIC families, where I will have an incredible opportunity to lead a talented organization, partner with industry-leading suppliers, and serve an ever-growing and robust customer base. I look forward to accelerating AIC's growth by building on the company's exceptional heritage."

About American International Chemical ("AIC")

AIC is an ISO-Registered specialty chemical and ingredient sales and marketing company serving the North American market since 1972.

AIC's success is built on long-term partnerships with global manufacturers, allowing the company to provide its customers with consistent sources of quality specialty chemicals and ingredients. AIC serves customers in attractive end markets including biotechnology, food & beverage, nutraceutical, personal care, pharmaceutical and specialty industrial.

With annual revenues of over $100 million and approximately 100 employees across North America, AIC is a well-respected and well-established company with significant growth potential.

About LBB Specialties LLC

LBB Specialties LLC through its subsidiary companies, American International Chemical, LLC ("AIC") and Charkit Chemical Company, LLC ("Charkit"), is a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry.

LBB Specialties sources products from hundreds of suppliers and serves thousands of customers in the aroma, biotech, flavor and fragrance, food and nutritional, industrial, imaging, metal and water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceutical markets. LBB Specialties is a subsidiary of LeBaronBrown Industries LLC.

